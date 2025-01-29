Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 18% to Rs 4,308 cr

Consumer financier Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,308 crore in the quarter ended December (Q3 FY25), on the back of a robust increase in net interest income (NII), fees, and commission income. On a standalone basis, the Pune-based lender reported a 17 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at Rs 3,706 crore in Q3.
Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the lender's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.
The lender's standalone NII grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,500 crore, driven by a 22 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the number of loans booked, which reached 11.96 million in Q3. This growth was supported by strong loan demand during the festive and holiday season. On a consolidated basis, new loans booked were at an all-time high of 12.06 million in Q3.
Additionally, the customer franchise, on a consolidated basis, stood at 97.12 million at the end of Q3, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. In Q3, the lender recorded its highest-ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise at 5.03 million.
The standalone assets under management (AUM) of the lender increased 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.93 trillion at the end of Q3 FY25, while consolidated AUM grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3.98 trillion.
However, its loan loss provisions on a standalone level increased 61 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,008 crore.
In Q3, the net increase in stage 2 and 3 assets of the lender was Rs 608 crore, it said, adding that net growth in stage 2 and 3 has stabilised. Additionally, it said that stage 2 assets increased by Rs 101 crore, while stage 3 assets increased by Rs 507 crore.
“The company continues to take proactive risk actions by cutting segments and pruning exposures,” it said.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 1.12 per cent, while the net NPA ratio stood at 0.48 per cent.
According to the company, its leverage analysis based on June 2024 bureau data suggests that customers having three or more live unsecured loans are showing a higher propensity to default and lower collection efficiencies. As a result, the lender has reduced the share of such customers in new disbursements, bringing it in line with pre-Covid levels.
“A good quarter in terms of volumes, AUM, and operational expenses. Loan losses have stabilised. Profit growth has begun to gain momentum. Return on assets remained steady,” the company said.
Separately, the company said that the discontinuation of incremental sourcing of co-branded credit cards with RBL Bank and DBS Bank India will not affect existing cardholders, who will continue to receive services from the respective banks as usual.
“The company earned distribution fees and a revenue share under the co-brand arrangement. The discontinuation will not impact the company’s future revenue share from this arrangement,” it said.
Additionally, it stated that under its strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel, two Bajaj Finance products have been piloted on the Airtel Thanks App. By March 2025, nine products of Bajaj Finance will be available to customers on the Airtel Thanks App. The lender and Airtel will enable more products through FY26.