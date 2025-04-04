In an exchange filing on Thursday evening, YES Bank reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in total deposits to ₹2.84 trillion in Q4FY25 compared to ₹2.66 trillion in Q4FY24. On a quarterly basis, deposits grew 0.7 per cent from ₹2.77 trillion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).

The bank’s CASA (current and savings accounts) ratio improved to 34.3 per cent in the March 2025 quarter from 30.9 per cent in the year-ago period. In the December 2024 quarter, the CASA ratio stood at 33.1 per cent.

ALSO READ | Key Reasons Why Stock Market is Falling Today? According to the exchange filing, CASA deposits improved to ₹97,443 crore in Q4FY25, up 18.4 per cent from ₹82,317 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarterly basis, CASA deposits increased 6.3 per cent compared to ₹91,650 crore in December 2024 quarter.

The private lender’s credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 86.7 per cent in Q4FY25, up from 85.5 per cent in Q4FY24 and 88.3 per cent in Q3FY25.

The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) increased to 125 per cent in Q4FY25 from 116.1 per cent in the year-ago period. In the December 2024 quarter, the bank's liquidity coverage ratio stood at 133.2 per cent.

Also Read

Loans and advances stood at ₹2.46 trillion as of March 31, 2025, up 8.2 per cent from ₹2.27 trillion reported in the previous fiscal and 0.7 per cent from ₹2.44 trillion in the previous quarter.

YES Bank's stock has tanked around 39.7 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹28.55, touched on April 29, 2024. The stock is trading close to its 52-week low of ₹16.02.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors share plunges 6% on CLSA downgrade, target cut; details here On a year-to-date basis, the stock has tanked 12.3 per cent. It has underperformed the Nifty Private Bank index, which surged over 3.1 per cent in the same period.

In the December 2024 quarter, YES Bank reported a nearly threefold increase in net profit to ₹612 crore compared to ₹231 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The bank had reported a total income of ₹9,341 crore in Q3 FY24, up 14 per cent from ₹8,179 crore in the year-ago quarter.