Bajaj group company Indef Manufacturing zooms 100% in 8 days. Do you own?

Share price of Indef Manufacturing today

Shares of Indef Manufacturing hit a new high of ₹480.10, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of this microcap company continued its upward movement and has doubled in the past eight trading days. The market price of Bajaj group company, Indef Manufacturing zoomed 100 per cent from a level of ₹239.70 on June 4, 2025.

Indef Manufacturing lists post demerger In 2022, Hercules Hoists initiated a strategic restructuring to optimize its business operations. This led to the demerger of its manufacturing division into a separate entity, Indef Manufacturing, aiming for focused growth and enhanced operational efficiency. In 2023, Hercules Hoists embarked on a rebranding journey, drawing upon the esteemed legacy of the Bajaj Group, which spans 96 years. The stock listed on the stock exchanges on February 21, 2025. As on March 31, 2025, Bajaj Holdings and Investment held 19.53 per cent stake, while, Jamnalal Sons Private Limited held 19.35 per cent holding in Indef Manufacturing, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Indef clarifies on increase in volume Indef Manufacturing in an exchange filing on June 6 said that the company has not withheld any material & positive information/ event that is required to be disclosed or any other material information/ event that in the company’s opinion would have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip. Therefore, the increase in the price/ volume of the scrip of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the company is in no way connected with any such increase in price /volume.

Opportunities The growth of the material handling products industry is intricately tied to the expansion of construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, transport, and shipping activities. With the rapid modernization of industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals, alongside advancements in transportation and warehousing, the demand for material handling systems is poised to soar. As the Indian economy continues to strengthen, there will be a notable surge in demand for manufactured goods, thereby creating significant opportunities for suppliers offering a diverse range of material handling products and services. The company’s business is intricately linked to investments in new projects, expansion of existing capacities, and the overall sentiment in industrial production activities. There was a steady demand from the capital expenditure (capex) industry, buoyed by positive signals from the government towards capex investment, according to the company.