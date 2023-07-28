How to trade Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv post Q1FY24 earnings?

Shares of Bajaj twins plunged into a negative terrain post declaring their Q1 results. A drop of over 2 per cent can be seen on Bajaj Finserv, despite announcing strong consolidated net profit on year-on-year basis in its Q1 earning on July 27.

Bajaj Finance, also reported 32 per cent rise in its net profit, but failed to scale higher on stock levels. The stock slipped 4 per cent post the outcome of Q1 result.