Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025: Know date, time, key expectations, dividend

Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025: State-owned lender, State-owned lender, Bank of Baroda , could report a marginal increase in earnings in the March 2025 quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

This, analysts predict, could be on the back of an unchanged net interest income (NII) and weak other income.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025 date:

Bank of Baroda is scheduled to report its Q4FY25 results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2025," Bank of Baroda said in a stock exchange filing.

Bank of Baroda Dividend Announcement:

The Board of Directors on May 6, 2025, will also meet to consider/recommend dividend for FY 2024-25, if any.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results: Key things to watch

According to analysts, investors should track the management commentary on RoE (return on equity) trajectory, asset quality trends, and continued business momentum.

Bank of Baroda Q4 results expectations:

Elara Capital

Analysts at Elara Capital anticipate a muted growth of 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Bank of Baroda's Q4FY25 net profit at ₹4,991.3 crore. This comes against a net profit of ₹4,886.5 crore reported at the end of Q4FY24.

On a sequential basis, analysts said the profit could rise 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from ₹4,837.3 crore seen at the end of Q3FY25.

The marginal increase in net profit is weighed by less than 1 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net interest income (NII) of ₹11,836.7 crore as against ₹11,792.8 crore in the March quarter of FY24. Sequentially, NII is seen rising 3.7 per cent from ₹11,416.9 crore.

Bank of Baroda's non-interest income is seen falling 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y/3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹3,666.6 crore, leading to a decline in reported operating profit by around 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,798.3 crore from ₹8,106.1 crore.

That apart, the brokerage believes BoB's loan growth traction may sustain in Q4FY25 (12.6 per cent Y-o-Y/4.2 per cent Q-o-Q), but deposit growth may be slightly lower (9.6 per cent Y-o-Y/4.4 per cent Q-o-Q).

Net interest margin (NIM) could come around 3.1 per cent in Q4FY25 vs 2.9 per cent Q-o-Q/3.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

It expects curtailed slippages, and steady recovery and upgrades to support asset quality.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

This brokerage projects a meagre rise of 0.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit at ₹4,900 crore as it sees NII falling 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,660 crore.

Capped by unchanged opex (operating expenditure) at ₹7,830 crore (vs ₹7,880 crore Y-o-Y), the brokerage notes a 3.5-per cent Y-o-Y rise in operating profit at ₹8,390 crore.

On the business front, MOFSL projects Bank of Baroda Q4 loans to grow 12.1 per cent to ₹11.94 trillion, and deposits to rise 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.57 trillion.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio is seen improving slightly to 2.3 per cent from 2.4 per cent Q-o-Q and NNPA ratio is seen at 0.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q.

The brokerage said it expects cost ratios to remain under control in Q4FY25, while margins may see some moderation. Further, it predicts a marginal rise in credit costs.

IIFL Capital

Unlike other brokerages, analysts at IIFL Capital are skeptical of Bank of Baroda's net profit growth. They project a 3 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent Q-o-Q decline in Q4 net profit at ₹4,700 crore.

Similarly, it expects NII to dip 1 per cent Y-o-Y, but rise 2 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹11,700 crore, while core operating profit is seen falling 5 per cent Y-o-Y/1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹5,600 crore.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Analysts at Nuvama said, Bank of Baroda’s Q4 NII may grow by 3.5 per cent Q-o-Q. Including Other Income, the increase in total revenue could be 6 per cent Q-o-Q/1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹16,169 crore.

Provisions, it said, would be lower sequentially, driving a net profit PAT growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y/14 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹5,496.8 crore.

Loan and deposit growth is projected to rise at 4.9 per cent each sequentially, while margin is expected to decline by 3bps Q-o-Q.