Private capital returns to consumer deals as valuations cool, demand rises

India’s consumer and retail sector is buzzing again, recording its highest deal activity in three years in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Deal value rose to $5.7 billion, up 26.6 per cent compared to Q1 2023, while deal volume hit 289 transactions — a 41.6 per cent increase over the same period, according to Bloomberg data.

According to experts, after a period of capital market frenzy and sky-high valuations that made private deals difficult, rationalisation is bringing investors back to the table. Private equity firms, conglomerates and strategic buyers are eyeing opportunities to plug portfolio gaps, tap into rising aspirational demand and build on long-term consumption tailwinds in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

According to experts, after a period of capital market frenzy and sky-high valuations that made private deals difficult, rationalisation is bringing investors back to the table. Private equity firms, conglomerates and strategic buyers are eyeing opportunities to plug portfolio gaps, tap into rising aspirational demand and build on long-term consumption tailwinds in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"The sector has been attractive to both buyers and investors almost always," said Nitin Gupta, Partner, EY. Until recently, high valuations and IPO hype made private deals unattractive — but as markets cool and valuations normalise, investor interest in private opportunities is picking up, he said. "In the last few months, valuations have become slightly more reasonable, but relatively speaking, across all other key segments, the consumer space still has among the highest valuations," said Ravi Swarup, Partner, Bain & Company. Underlying this renewed investor interest is the long-term attractiveness of India's consumer market, with projections indicating that consumer spending will reach $4.3 trillion by 2030.

“The Indian consumer sector is characterised by aspirations of a young demographic population which is undergoing a rapid transformation — more working women, rising middle-class entrants in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and a tendency to buy higher-end products that offer better margins for manufacturers and distributors,” said Ketan Dalal, Managing Partner, Katalyst Advisors. From a demographic standpoint, the opportunity is hard to ignore. “Age, economic status, urbanisation — all of these are trending favourably for India for at least the next 25 years,” said Swarup. “Now, the question is whether you’re on the right side of that opportunity — either by creating a brand or buying into one,” he added.

While some insurgent brands have successfully built from the ground up, not every investor has the patience or capability to develop new offerings. "So the next best option is to buy it out. Everyone wants to participate in the consumer opportunity — and M&A is the best way to do it," he said. Several sub-sectors have emerged as consistent magnets for capital within the broader consumer space. "Food and beverage has always been an evergreen sector," said Gupta, highlighting deals such as Temasek's $1 billion acquisition of a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram, and ITC's $55.5 million acquisition of 24 Mantra Organic. "Personal care is another segment investors have always liked in India," he noted, pointing to the difficulty in building scalable brands across complex distribution channels. In January, Hindustan Unilever acquired a 90.5 per cent stake in the personal care brand Minimalist for $341.1 million.

“People want to do larger deals than smaller deals,” said Gupta. He added that global strategic players remain relatively muted, with most deal activity led by domestic funds and companies. “It’s still a domestic story,” Gupta observed, though he pointed to a rising trend of multinational corporations monetising Indian assets — via IPOs or stake sales — due to superior valuations in India’s capital markets. He noted that while corporates are largely acquiring to fill white spaces and expand into new categories, private equity firms — especially in majority deals — are focused on building scalable consumer platforms through bolt-on acquisitions. Minority investors, meanwhile, tend to back stable brands.

Illustratively, Blackstone has reportedly made a non-binding $1.2 billion offer for AkzoNobel India’s paint business, with Pidilite, Indigo Paints and the JSW Group also in the race. Meanwhile, reports say Reliance Industries is in talks to acquire a significant stake in Haier’s India operations, as the Chinese electronics major seeks to localise through a domestic partner. The valuation of Haier is under negotiation as suitors are seeking a hefty discount to the asking price. There needs to be strong alignment between the target category and the acquiring company’s core capabilities, said Swarup, adding that strategic acquisitions must offer more than just capital; they should bring synergies that drive growth.

Consumer categories poised for breakout growth are closely linked to India’s per capita GDP, which currently stands between $2,500 and $3,000, according to Swarup. “At this level of range, when the aggregate per capita GDP goes up, the categories that explode are the discretionary categories with low ticket sizes,” he said. Anjana Sasidharan, Partner and Head of India, L Catterton, noted that the firm is backing categories aligned with long-term consumption trends and resilient business models. “These include packaged food; health and wellness; beauty and personal care; as well as consumer platforms, among others; and we are agnostic about whether a business is D2C or not,” she said. “At the core, we are plugged into the way consumers think — which is not driven by whether a business is online-first or offline-first, but what a brand stands for.” She added that brands must adopt hybrid models to effectively reach Indian consumers.

While the consumer sector continues to attract deep-pocketed investors, multiple structural and macroeconomic challenges remain. Dalal flagged governance and decision-making friction as a frequent blind spot in promoter-led firms. “In promoter-driven companies, the quality of professional talent is an issue, and often, the entry of private equity helps in attracting and retaining such talent which, in turn, propels better governance and more structured growth,” he said. However, this also brings a cultural shift. “They need to recognise that the entry of a private equity investor will bring about certain constraints, information requirements, more structured decision-making framework and tighter controls,” he added.

On the ground, volume growth — a key metric for consumer businesses — has remained stubbornly elusive. “There have been inflation-led growths, but that hardcore volume growth is not at the best of levels in most consumer segments even now,” said Gupta. He pointed to uneven rural demand and muted discretionary spending as contributing factors. “A lot of that growth is less driven by demand growth, but more driven by the conversion from unorganised to organised,” said Gupta. While capital market investments had temporarily replaced spending, Gupta noted that the impact of recent tax relief — amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore in additional disposable income — may soon filter into consumption.

“All the hypotheses around favourable demographics and growth in the consumer sector ultimately rely upon the fact that all of our people will have meaningful jobs,” said Swarup. Investor appetite for consumer-focused brands, including those catering to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, remains resilient despite macroeconomic headwinds. “As long as those brands are scalable and profitable, I think their interest is pretty high even now,” said Gupta. “Nobody is shying away from slower growth at this moment.” “Given all the chaos that we have in other sectors, it is possible that there will be better activity in consumer and retail,” said Gupta, especially compared to sectors facing global supply chain or trade-related disruptions. “If the valuations remain in a more rational range, deal activity should possibly sustain easily or rather increase,” he said, noting that several funds like A91, Multiples and ChrysCapital have recently raised fresh capital, providing “enough dry powder.”

“It’s high, it is undeniably an attractive sector,” said Swarup, speaking about the level of competition for consumer and retail assets. “So most of the consumer needs end up being quite competitive. If you’re buying at a high multiple, then it really needs to be significantly higher growth than what has been priced in.” Dalal added that given the difficulty of building branding and distribution in a market as diverse as India, “FMCG and consumer durable companies command a much higher valuation,” especially multinationals, but even Indian companies trade at “much higher” multiples than the Nifty, which sits at 21 times one-year forward earnings, he said.