Bank of Maharashtra shares rise 3% on posting Q1 results; check details

Bank of Maharashtra shares were quoting at ₹57.13, up 1.87 per cent compared to the previous day's close of ₹56.08

Bank of Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra share price today: Shares of Bank of Maharashtra were in focus today, July 15, 2025, with the scrip rising nearly 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹57.64 per share. 
 
At 2 PM, Bank of Maharashtra shares were quoting at ₹57.13, up 1.87 per cent compared to the previous day's close of ₹56.08. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 25,177.75 levels, up 93.65 points or 0.37 per cent. 
 
The stock has recovered around 37 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹42 touched on April 7, 2025. The bank's total market capitalisation stood at ₹42,872.63 crore.

Here's why Bank of Maharashtra shares are rising today

Bank of Maharashtra's share price increased on Tuesday after the bank posted upbeat numbers for the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
 
The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) increased by 18 per cent to ₹3,292 crore compared to ₹2,800 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Net profit for the reported quarter jumped 23 per cent to ₹1,593 crore from ₹1,293 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, the bank's asset quality remained unchanged on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.74 per cent while net NPA came in at 0.18 per cent. 
 
Provisions for the reported quarter came in at ₹867.41 crore compared to ₹983.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). 
 
The bank's net interest margins (NIM) stood at 3.95 per cent, down from 4.01 per cent in Q4FY25. 
 
Total slippages for the quarter stood at ₹727 crore at the end of the June quarter, compared to ₹660 crore in the March quarter.

About Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank (PSB) based in Maharashtra. It offers personal banking, cash management, retail loans and other financial services. Their services include deposits, savings/current bank accounts, vehicle loans, personal loans, retail trade finance, global banking, lending to priority sector and small-scale sectors, foreign exchange, export finance, corporate loans and equipment loans. 
 
The bank also has one subsidiary, "The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company", which undertakes the management of public/ private trusts and the administration or execution of a Will. They also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), namely Aurangabad Jalna Gramin Bank, Thane Gramin Bank and Marathwada Gramin Bank, with head offices at Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded, respectively. Bank of Maharashtra was incorporated on September 16, 1935 and started its business on February 8, 1936. 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

