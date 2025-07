These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

Suryoday SFB

Motisons Jewellers Current Price: ₹21.66 Likely Target: ₹32 Upside Potential: 47.7% Support: ₹21.27; ₹20; ₹18.67 Resistance: ₹22.77; ₹23.04; ₹25; ₹30 Motisons Jewellers has zoomed 56 per cent from its April low of ₹15.40 to a high of ₹24 in June 2025. The stock at present is seen countering dual hurdles in the form of the 200-DMA at ₹23.04 and the trend line resistance on the weekly scale around ₹22.77 levels. Having said that, key momentum oscillators on the daily and the weekly time-frames are favourably placed. Hence, the stock may attempt a fresh breakout on the upside. As such, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹32 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹25 and ₹30 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at ₹21.27, followed by the trend line support at ₹20; and the 20-Week Moving Average at ₹18.67 levels.

These 2 stocks - Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Motisons Jewellers - listed on the BSE and the NSE in the last five years are seen trading at up to 60 per cent discount to their respective issue price of ₹305 and ₹55 per share. Suryoday SFB had come with its IPO in March 2021, while Motisons in December 2023. An analysis of the 280-odd Initial Public Offers (IPOs) in the last five years, since the year 2021, shows that 25 per cent of the IPOs were trading at over 10 per cent discount to the respective issue price. Among these 15 stocks, including Suryoday SFB and Motisons, trade at a steep discount of over 50 per cent. The biggest laggards are AGS Transact Technologies, HMA Agro Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Akme Fintrade (India) and Exxaro Tiles - down over 92 per cent as against the IPO price. Prominent names among other losers include - FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Sapphire Foods, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Star Health & Allied Insurance and Dreamfolks Services. Back to Suryoday SFB and Motisons Jewellers, these stocks following the strong drubbing are now showing some signs of possible rebound on the charts. Here's a detailed outlook. Suryoday SFB Current Price: ₹137.15 Likely Target: ₹190 Upside Potential: 38.5% Support: ₹135; ₹130.56; ₹126 Resistance: ₹144; ₹156; ₹160 Suryoday SFB stock rallied over 51 per cent after forming a strong base around ₹100-mark earlier this March shows the weekly chart. For more than a month now, the stock is seen consolidating above its 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹135. That apart, the stock is also seen holding above its trend line support, which stands at ₹130.56 levels; below which stands the 100-DMA support at ₹126. Thus, technically, the bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the ₹126 - ₹135 support zone. On the upside, the stock faces immediate hurdles around ₹144, ₹156 and ₹160 levels. In case, the stock is able to clear the above mentioned hurdles, the stock can then potentially zoom towards ₹190 levels - this implies an upside potential of 38.5 per cent from present levels.