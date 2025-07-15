These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

Suryoday SFBCurrent Price: ₹137.15 Likely Target: ₹190 Upside Potential: 38.5% Support: ₹135; ₹130.56; ₹126 Resistance: ₹144; ₹156; ₹160 Suryoday SFB stock rallied over 51 per cent after forming a strong base around ₹100-mark earlier this March shows the weekly chart. For more than a month now, the stock is seen consolidating above its 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹135. That apart, the stock is also seen holding above its trend line support, which stands at ₹130.56 levels; below which stands the 100-DMA support at ₹126.
Motisons JewellersCurrent Price: ₹21.66 Likely Target: ₹32 Upside Potential: 47.7% Support: ₹21.27; ₹20; ₹18.67 Resistance: ₹22.77; ₹23.04; ₹25; ₹30 Motisons Jewellers has zoomed 56 per cent from its April low of ₹15.40 to a high of ₹24 in June 2025. The stock at present is seen countering dual hurdles in the form of the 200-DMA at ₹23.04 and the trend line resistance on the weekly scale around ₹22.77 levels. Having said that, key momentum oscillators on the daily and the weekly time-frames are favourably placed. Hence, the stock may attempt a fresh breakout on the upside. As such, the stock can potentially soar towards ₹32 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹25 and ₹30 levels. Support for the stock can be anticipated around the 20-DMA at ₹21.27, followed by the trend line support at ₹20; and the 20-Week Moving Average at ₹18.67 levels.
