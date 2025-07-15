Upcoming IPO! STUDDS receives green signal from Sebi to go public; details

The public offering comprises an entirely Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 7.78 million equity shares. From the promoters group, Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, and Chand Khurana are divesting up to 6.7 million equity shares, while other shareholders are divesting up to 1.08 million equity shares of the company through the public issue. The equity shares offered through the DRHP are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) is the registrar of the offer, while IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers.

The price band and the minimum bid lot, the company said, will be decided in accordance with applicable laws and in consultation with the book running lead managers.

STUDDS Accessories will not receive any proceeds of the Offer for Sale by the selling shareholders. "Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to the respective proportion of the proceeds of the OFS after deducting their portion of the offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon," reads the DRHP.