Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy



Meanwhile, Jet Airways (India) locked in 5 per upper circuit, showing a rebound from its 52-week low. InterGlobe Aviation’s shares hit a new 52-week high, a gap up opening supported by strong volumes, while SpiceJet’s shares were seen trading over 4 per cent, crossing above average volumes of last several months.

Shares of Aviation sector were catching limelight on Wednesday, following the unlisted airline owned by Wadia group Go First filed for bankruptcy.