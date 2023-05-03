Home / Markets / News / Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Indigo shares may hit a new historic peak once it settles over Rs 2,200 level.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aviation sector were catching limelight on Wednesday, following the unlisted airline owned by Wadia group Go First filed for bankruptcy.
InterGlobe Aviation’s shares hit a new 52-week high, a gap up opening supported by strong volumes, while SpiceJet’s shares were seen trading over 4 per cent, crossing above average volumes of last several months. 
Meanwhile, Jet Airways (India) locked in 5 per upper circuit, showing a rebound from its 52-week low.

Also Read

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

RIL, ONCG, OIL: Windfall tax cut may propel bullish rally of up to 15%

M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

IndiGo, SpiceJet rally up to 8% as Go First files for bankruptcy

Astec LifeSciences tumbles 10% on loss in Q4; stock down 44% in six months

Stocks to Watch Today: Airline, Tata Steel, PSB, Airtel, Sugar, Max Health

MARKET LIVE: Broader indices shine; FMCG, Realty stocks defy weakness

Topics :BankruptcyAirline IndiGoSpiceJet stockstock market tradingTrading strategiesBuzzing stocksStocks callsAviation sectorTradingstock market rallystocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsChart Reading

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story