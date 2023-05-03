Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices exhibited weakness on Wednesday tracking negative cues from the overseas markets, ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy outcome later tonight. In the broader market, Adani Group and airline stocks were in focus owing Q4 earnings and Go First woes.





Also read: Earnings Preview - Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues,













Manappuram Finance slumped over 12 per cent after reports said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the company's premises in a money laundering investigation. READ MORE , , On the flip side, shares of Adani Group stocks, Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar plunged over 4 per cent each. Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Ambuja Cement and Adani Total Gas dropped 2- 3 per cent each. Meanwhile, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed and finished with marginal gains of 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. The overall breadth was tad negative, with 1,781 stocks declining v/s 1,716 shares advancing on the BSE., That apart, shares of MRF zoomed over 5 per cent after the company reported strong Q4 earnings and declared Rs 169 per share dividend. The tyre-maker’s net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 410.66 in the quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 156.78 crore in Q4FY22., In the broader market, shares of airline companies logged smart gains after non-listed firm Go First filed for bankruptcy. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) soared 4.5 per cent. Jet Airways rallied 5 per cent, and SpiceJet gained 1.5 per cent. Analysts believe Go First insolvency plea could trigger a 'momentum rally' in shares of rival airlines. READ MORE Among the 30-share index, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra slipped 1.5 per cent each. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, TCS, Sun Pharma, SBI and Reliance Industries were down over a per cent each. Whereas, Hindustan Unilever added 1.5 per cent. Asian Paints, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and ITC were the other prominent gainers., The S&P BSE Sensex ended 161 points lower at 61,193, after having hit a low at 61,024. In the preceding eight straight trading sessions the BSE benchmark had rallied 1,788 points. The NSE Nifty settled with a loss of 58 points at 18,090. Read More