Home / Markets / News / Sensex snaps 8 day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

CLOSING BELL: The NSE Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 58 points. IT, metal and energy stocks slipped, while FMCG shares ended on a firm note.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices exhibited weakness on Wednesday tracking negative cues from the overseas markets, ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy outcome later tonight. In the broader market, Adani Group and airline stocks were in focus owing Q4 earnings and Go First woes.
Read More

Key Event

4:03 PM May 23

Tech View :: Here're the key levels to watch on Nifty50

On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty is trading around the 18100 mark since the past two trading sessions. The level coincides with the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 18889 – 16828 and thus making it a crucial level from short term perspective and could be one of the reasons for the consolidation since past couple of trading sessions. The hourly Bollinger bands are contracting, and the hourly momentum indicator is having a negative crossover which also suggests a consolidation is likely. Overall, the uptrend is still intact, and this consolidation should be taken as an opportunity to create fresh long positions. On the downside crucial support zone is placed at 18000 – 17960 while gap area formed today between 18115 – 18130 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone. 
 
Views by: Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

4:00 PM May 23

Tech View :: Decisive move above 18,200, may take Nifty towards 18,500

Nifty remained mostly rangebound, following a timid start as the investors await Fed rate decision. On the daily chart a small red bodied candle has formed. The sentiment remains positive as the index has sustained above 18,000. Over the short term, the index is likely to remain in the range of 18,000 and 18,200. A decisive move above 18,200, may take the index towards 18,500.

Views by: Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

3:59 PM May 23

Comment :: US Fed outcome, weekly F&O expiry to keep markets choppy on Thursday

With all eyes on the US Fed, we will see the reaction in early trades on Thursday. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. Some consolidation can’t be ruled out in the index but the tone is likely to remain positive till Nifty manages to hold 17,850 levels. We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock selection. 

Views by: Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

3:50 PM May 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends at 81.82/$ against Tuesday’s close of 81.88/$

image

3:49 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: Adani Wilmar slides 4% post weak Q4 numbers

image

3:47 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: MRF rallies 5% post strong Q4 results; other stocks rally too

image

3:45 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: Manappuram Finance tanks 12% on reports of ED raid

image

3:43 PM May 23

Buzzing stocks :: IndiGo gains 5% as Go First files for bankruptcy

>> SpiceJet adds 1%, Jet Airways 5%
image

3:41 PM May 23

Broader indices shine even as benchmark indices languish in red

image

3:40 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: Most indices end in red; FMCG, pvt banks buck trend

image

3:39 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: Airtel, tech M, Axis Bank drag the 30-pack index

image

3:37 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty ends below 18,100

image

3:35 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex slips over 150 pts ahead of US Fed decision

3:23 PM May 23

Bitcoin trading volume tanks massively by 58% to $492.9 billion in April

Bitcoin trading volume sank by almost $700 billion in April, historically seen as one of the strongest months for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, bringing the biggest average monthly returns. READ MORE

Bitcoin

3:12 PM May 23

Godrej Properties sees 15% rise in FY24 bookings value after Q4 profit jump

The company expects bookings of 140 billion rupees for the current fiscal, higher than the 123.32 billion rupees in fiscal 2023, which beat its own forecast. READ MORE

Godrej Properties

2:57 PM May 23

IMF says inflation, rate hikes to slow growth across Mideast this year

Rising interest rates, used by central banks worldwide to try to stem inflation's rise, increase the costs of borrowing money. That will affect nations carrying heavier debts, the IMF warned. READ MORE

IMF

2:47 PM May 23

Adani Group shares weak; Adani Wilmar sheds 5% as Q4FY23 PAT sinks 56% YoY

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading 3-7 per cent lower intra-day. READ MORE

Adani, Adani Group

2:38 PM May 23

Indian Oil Corp plans green jet fuel plant worth $10 bn to meet demand

The International Civil Aviation Organization last year adopted a target to cut emissions to net zero by 2050, and SAF has long been seen as the industry's fastest way to reduce emissions. READ MORE

iocl

2:27 PM May 23

Earnings Alert:: Havells India Q4 net flat at Rs 352 cr; stock up 1%

Havells India reported a net profit of Rs 351.71 crore for Q4FY23 as against Rs 352.95 crore in Q4FY22. Total income was up 9.8 per cent YoY at Rs 4,896.40 crore.

chart

2:14 PM May 23

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

As per PTI, the raids were being undertaken to gather evidences related to allegations that the company collected public deposits worth over Rs 150 crore in contravention of RBI guidelines. READ MORE

chart

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET WRAPMarketsMARKET LIVEBSE SensexNSE NiftySGX NiftyAviation stocksTata SteelAmbuja CementsAdani WilmarTitanQ4 ResultsUS Federal Reserve

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story