Bata India shares jump 8% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 13% YoY

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 2.81 per cent to ₹944.68 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹918.79 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

JM Financial Institutional Equities said Bata India’s Q3FY26 revenue came in at ₹950 crore, broadly in line with its estimates, but was up only 3 per cent Y-o-Y. The brokerage noted that combined revenues for Q2FY26 and Q3FY26 have marginally declined, suggesting the goods and services tax (GST)-rate change impact seen in Q2 has not meaningfully aided Q3 revenues.

Interest and depreciation costs rose 4 per cent and 15 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, though both were lower than JM Financial’s expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation )(Ebitda) rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹210 crore, in line with estimates, while Ebitda margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 22.4 per cent. The margin improvement was driven by a 140 bps reduction in other expenses, partly offset by a 50 bps rise in employee costs and a 20 bps decline in gross margin to 56 per cent.

JM Financial highlighted continued progress on inventory efficiency, with the zero-based merchandising project scaled to 400+ stores (adding 200+ during the quarter). Management indicated that demand improvement post the GST 2.0 rollout sustained through the quarter, with “green shoots” visible and growth across channels, supported by disciplined margin management.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Reduce’ stance and said it will publish a detailed note after the company’s conference call scheduled for February 13, 2026. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.