Bata India Q3 net profit up 12.6% at ₹66.1 cr, revenue rises 2.8%
Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 12.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹66.1 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 compared to the year-ago period.
It had posted a net profit of ₹58.7 crore in the previous October-December a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.
Bata's revenue from operations was up 2.81 per cent to ₹944.68 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹918.79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Its total expenses in the December quarter were at ₹868.92 crore, up 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Bata India's total income, which includes other income, was up 3.93 per cent to ₹965.72 crore.
Shares of Bata India Ltd on Monday settled at ₹884.35 apiece on BSE, up 4.27 per cent.
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:48 PM IST