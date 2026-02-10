Stocks to Watch today: Aurobindo Pharma, BSE, Eternal, Pfizer, Trident

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, February 10, 2026: GIFT Nifty indicates that Indian markets may extend gains on Tuesday. The futures were quoting at 25,988, up 79.50 points or 0.31 per cent as of 7:39 AM.

Most markets in Asia-Pacific rose in early trade on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 extended its record-rally, and South Korea’s Kospi was trading near a record high. Both the indices rose as much as 2.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Overnight, US share indices ended higher with the Dow Jones Industrial Average settling shy of a new high. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.04 per cent and 0.5 per cent higher, respectively.

Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday morning after two straight sessions of gains as the dollar index rose. Gold and silver futures were trading 0.61 per cent and 0.6 per cent lower, respectively. In this backdrop, here’s a list of stocks to watch today: Q3 Results Today Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Acme Solar Holdings, Afcons Infrastructure, Authum Investment and Infrastructure. Arihant Superstructures, Ashiana Housing, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Gears, Britannia Industries, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Caprihans India, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Eicher Motors, Edelweisse Financial Services, EIH, Escorts Kubota, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Credit Corp, Grasim Industries, HEG, IIFL Capital Services, India Glycols, Jubilant Foodworks, Karnataka Bank, Landmark Cars, Samvardhana Motherson International, NLC India, Oil India, Power Mech Projects, Titan Company, Torrent Power, United Breweries, and Wockhardt will report their quarterly results today.

Pfizer: The company reported net profit at ₹141.8 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹127.60 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue from operation increased to ₹645 crore from ₹538 crore. Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported Besides, the company received approval from National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Hyderabad to merge its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Curateq Biologics Private Limited, and Auro Vaccines Private Limited. The company reported net profit at ₹910 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) versus ₹846 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The revenue was at ₹8,646 crore versus ₹7,979 crore. In a separate filing, Aurobindo Pharma stated that it will acquire a 26 per cent stake in Garuda Renewables Private Limited.Besides, the company received approval from National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Hyderabad to merge its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Curateq Biologics Private Limited, and Auro Vaccines Private Limited.

Eternal: Zomato launched an Zomato launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hotline to simplify the onboarding process of the delivery partners, according to a Business Standard report. Ambuja Cements: NCLT Ahmedabad bench approved the merger scheme between Ambuja Cements and Sanghi Industries. Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures completed the acquisition of Nudges Wellness Private Limited. NTPC Green Energy: Its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy started operation at the eleventh part capacity of 14.43 megawatt out of 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project located in Gujarat. Gravita India: The company signed a binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of equity stake upto 100 per cent in Rasthriya Metal Industries.