Bata India share price today

Shares of Bata India slipped 3 per cent to ₹1,146.65 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported disappointing June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) earnings. The stock price of the footwear company was quoting close to its 52-week low of ₹1,136.40 touched on April 7, 2025.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Bata India has underperformed the market by falling 18 per cent, as compared to 2.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Q1 results – Bata India

Revenue from operations for the quarter remained flat at ₹941.9 crore, as against ₹ 944.6 crore for Q1FY25 due to headwinds relating to fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. Performance of premium brands like Hush Puppies, Comfit and Floatz remained resilient in challenging demand conditions.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹200 crore as EBITDA margins expanded ~150 bps Y-o-Y to 21.1 per cent despite ~130 bps Y-o-Y contraction in gross margins to 53.5 per cent, largely on account of ~40 bps/250 bps decline in employee costs and other expenses. Adjusted profit after tax declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹56.5 crore. Bata Management commentary Consumption momentum remained sluggish during Q1FY26 and was also impacted by fluctuating weather patterns and geopolitical uncertainties. However, Bata continued to push ahead with its affordability initiatives across categories to drive volume-led growth.

The management said premium brands such as Hush Puppies, Comfit, and Floatz showed resilience. Bata added 20 franchise stores in Q1FY26, with a focus on expansion into newer towns and semi-urban markets. The management is focused on maintaining a balance between managing near-term challenges and investing in long-term growth drivers. It remains optimistic about consumption recovery in 2HFY26, backed by Bata’s strong market positioning and wide network, while remaining focused on cost efficiencies. Brokerages view on Bata India Brokerage firms Motilal Oswal Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities said they would revise their estimates and FV after Bata’s earnings call on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Bata India is witnessing a revival in the mass segment, which is expected to improve volume outlook going forward. Given the strong brand recall, distribution reach and healthy balance sheet, analysts at Geojit Investments believe Bata India has the capability to revive its revenue growth trajectory. Bata India’s management reiterated its strategic focus on three core levers, i.e.; same store growth, portfolio evolution, and inventory agility. Backend investments are expected to enhance operational efficiency, while strategic focus on premiumisation, casualisation, portfolio simplification, and franchise-led expansion into new markets are expected to drive long -term growth, the brokerage firm had said in a company report dated June 24, 2025.