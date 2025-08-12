Home / Markets / News / Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

Astral drops 8% after disappointing Q1 results; key highlights inside

Astral share price today tanked 7.5 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹1,277.7 per share on BSE, after posting weak Q1 results

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
Astral Share Price Today (Image: Freepik)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Astral shares tanked 7.5 per cent on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹1,277.7 per share on BSE. The stock was under pressure after the company posted its Q1 results after market hours.
 
At 11:08 AM, Astral's share price was trading 7.11 per cent lower at ₹1,284 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.14 per cent lower at 80,493.37.

Astral Q1 results 

The company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at ₹81.1 crore, as compared to ₹120.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 32.5 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,361.2 crore, as compared to ₹1,383. crore a year ago. 
 
Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(Ebitda) stood at ₹194 crore, as against ₹226 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda (percentage of net sales) stood at ₹14.3 per cent, as against 16.4 per cent.   
 
That apart, during the quarter, polymer prices were volatile. The average PVC prices dropped 14 per cent on Y-o-Y basis in Q1, as compared to 4 per cent to 5 per cent down in Q4, resulting in inventory losses and affecting on realisation. 
 
However, from the beginning of Q2, PVC prices are settling down, which will help in achieving good realisation and improvement in demand.
 
The bathware division in Q1 achieved sale of ₹33.3 crore, as compared ₹26.2 crore a year ago, resulting into growth of 27.4 per cent on Y-o-Y.  
 
Adhesive Business in India grew by 9.2 per cent with Ebitda margin of 14 per cent and paint business grew 20.7 per cent with Ebitda margin of 1.4 per cent. 
 
"From July onwards, due to the stability of polymer/chemicals, the market conditions are improving. We are happy to share that our piping division has achieved a growth of 30 per cent in volume in July 2025 on Y-o-Y basis. Even the Adhesive division of India has delivered similar growth of 30 per cent plus in value terms on Y-o-Y basis," the company said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Overbought or oversold? 5 PSU bank stocks on technical charts

Regaal Resources IPO opens: Analysts suggest long-term buy; here's why

L&T extends rally on order win from Adani Power; brokerage sees more upside

What are brokerages saying about this hotel stock after its Q1 results?

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150, Nifty below 24,600; Auto, IT rise; Realty drags; Yatra up 14%

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q1 results

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story