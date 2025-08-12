Home / Markets / News / Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

Bluestone Jewellery IPO has been subscribed to only 44 per cent so far, receiving bids for 7.34 million shares compared to 16.5 million shares on offer.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Bluestone Jewellery IPO Day 2 subscription status: Jewellery manufacturing company Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle's initial public offering (IPO) has received a solid response from investors so far. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the issue has been subscribed to only 44 per cent as of 1:40 PM on Tuesday. It received bids for 7.34 million shares compared to 16.5 million shares on offer.
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed about 57 per cent of the quota reserved for them, non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota was subscribed 6 per cent and the retail investor portion was booked 64 per cent.  
 
Ahead of the opening, the company raised ₹693.29 crore from the anchor investors by allotting 13.4 million equity shares to 20 institutional investors at ₹517 per share. Amansa Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Amundi Funds, SBI Life Insurance, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset, DSP Mutual Fund, PGIM India, Axis Mutual Fund, and Motilal Oswal AMC were the institutions that participated in the anchor round, according to an exchange filing. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading at almost flat 522 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹5 or 0.97 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Bluestone Jewellery IPO details

Bluestone Jewellery IPO is a book-building issue of ₹1,540.65 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 15.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹820 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹720.65 crore. Accel India, Saama Capital, Kalaari Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, Sunil Kant Munjal and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures are the selling shareholders. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹492 to ₹517, with a lot size of 29 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,993 to bid for one lot and in multiples thereof. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO listing date

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Bluestone Jewellery IPO will close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 14. Shares of Bluestone Jewellery are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, tentatively on August 19, 2025. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO objective

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

