Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

Shares of Yatra Online rallied over 16 per cent on Tuesday as analysts upped the target price after the company's June quarter performance beat street estimates.

Yatra Online Q1 results

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, against a profit of ₹4.04 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations surged 108.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹209.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. Profit before tax jumped 293.5 per cent to ₹17.08 crore. Ebitda rose 246 per cent to ₹24.2 crore from ₹7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while the Ebitda margin improved to 11.53 per cent from 6.94 per cent.