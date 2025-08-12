Home / Markets / News / Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

Yatra Online shares up 16% as analysts hike target; soars 35% in two days

Yatra Online reported a profit of ₹16 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, against a profit of ₹4.04 crore in the year-ago period

Yatra Online shares Price have surged 35 per cent in 2 days
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Shares of Yatra Online rallied over 16 per cent on Tuesday as analysts upped the target price after the company's June quarter performance beat street estimates. 
 
The travel services company's stock rose as much as 16.5 per cent during the day to ₹133.9 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 13.8 per cent higher at ₹130.7 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:37 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have jumped nearly 35 per cent in two sessions, after rising 20 per cent on Monday. They currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 12.7 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Yatra Online has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,056.39 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Yatra Online Q1 results 

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹16 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, against a profit of ₹4.04 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Revenue from operations surged 108.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹209.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. Profit before tax jumped 293.5 per cent to ₹17.08 crore. Ebitda rose 246 per cent to ₹24.2 crore from ₹7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while the Ebitda margin improved to 11.53 per cent from 6.94 per cent.
 
Yatra Online's Chief Executive Officer Dhruv Shringi said that the growth rates in the quarter were well ahead of the annual guidance, despite the disruption in travel in India on account of the cross-border tension and the unfortunate air crash in June 2025. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth, enhancing shareholder value, and expanding our competitive edge in the global travel ecosystem." 

Analysts on Yatra Online Q1 earnings

Antique Stock Broking said that the Q1 performance was marked by a healthy Ebitda margin, stronger results in the standalone hotel business, sustained growth in the corporate segment, and a four-fold Y-o-Y increase in profitability.
 
The brokerage noted that the company’s strategic focus on corporate clients and the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) segment is delivering positive results.  
 
Antique Stock Broking remains optimistic, projecting earnings growth at a compound annual growth rate of 45 per cent for FY25-28, driven by continued expansion in the high-margin corporate and MICE segments. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a revised target price of ₹175 (previously ₹136).
 
JM Financial said Yatra Online delivered a healthy Ebitda beat in the first quarter, driven by a favourable business mix and higher air ticketing take rates. New corporate client additions remained strong, supported by robust organic trends. 
 
The brokerage is now factoring in consolidated revenue and adjusted Ebitda growth of 29 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively, in FY26, above management guidance. It noted that the stock trades at attractive valuations. The brokerage revised the target price to ₹170 for June 2026 and maintained a 'Buy' rating. 
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

