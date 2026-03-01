Believe in neither overregulation nor underregulation: Sebi chief

Trust is intangible, but it ultimately flows from credibility — doing what you say you will do. One key step was addressing the conflict of interest concerns that had been raised. We constituted an independent committee, which submitted its report. The report is in the public domain. We have discussed it at the board level and will deliberate further in board meetings. I would not like to prejudge outcomes, but many recommendations are well-considered. Some aspects require action beyond Sebi, including at the government level. Others are within our control, and we will take reasoned calls — whether to accept, implement, or deliberate further.