Street Signs: Narrowing window, upping the colo game, and test of patience

With domestic markets turning choppy, investors are increasingly scouting for opportunities overseas to diversify portfolios and hedge against a weakening rupee. For many, international schemes offered by domestic mutual funds have been the simplest gateway to global exposure. That window, however, may narrow again. The industry’s $7 billion overseas investment limit for mutual funds is close to being fully utilised. In anticipation, ICICI Prudential AMC has said it will stop accepting fresh investments in three of its international schemes — US Bluechip Equity Fund, Nasdaq 100 Index Fund and Strategic Metal and Energy Equity Fund of Funds — from Monday. Other fund houses could follow if their headroom runs out. Market participants say any broad-based pause may redirect flows towards the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) route, including structures available through GIFT City, as investors look for alternative channels to maintain global allocations.