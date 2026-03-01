Street Signs: Narrowing window, upping the colo game, and test of patience

The ongoing turbulence in the market is emerging as a real test of patience and resilience for domestic investors. A recent note by Zerodha captures just how dramatically India’s capital markets have evolved in a short span of time. From being an obscure “backwater” — marked by low participation and cumbersome paperwork to open accounts — the markets have moved decisively into the mainstream, witnessing explosive growth in both participation and activity. In barely five years, the number of unique investors has surged from a few million to roughly 110 million. The note argues that the migration of household savings from traditional avenues such as bank deposits to market-linked instruments is structural, not merely a byproduct of a raging bull market. Yet, the real test lies ahead. “The question now is whether this survives the next proper bear market. It looks like the start of a secular shift. But we won’t really know until the tourists leave for good and only the serious money remains,” the note observed wryly.