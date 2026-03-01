Home / Markets / News / Crude oil prices, competition likely to dull paint makers' margins

Crude oil prices, competition likely to dull paint makers' margins

Paint stocks slipped in FY26 Q3 as weak decorative demand, intense competition and rising crude oil prices outweighed hopes of a volume-led recovery

paint sector, paint, paint industry
premium
Given the multiple headwinds, growth for the organised paints industry is expected to be stuck in the low-to-mid single digit territory this year as well as the next.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The positive sentiment for the paints sector brought on by signs of improving volume growth, lower competitive intensity and lower discounting after the September quarter seemed to be short lived. The sector was a laggard in the third quarter of fiscal 2025-2026 (FY26) within the consumer discretionary space, given higher competition and weak demand in the decoratives segment. 
What compounded the woes were international oil prices, which have hit six-month highs and could rise further, given military action by the US and Israel against Iran over the weekend. Stocks in the sector have underperformed their fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers and the benchmark indices as it is. The average returns of top listed paint companies over the past month is -7.4 per cent, compared to Nifty FMCG’s returns of -0.4 per cent and flat returns from the Nifty50. 
Commentary across paint players has swayed from positive outlook in Q2 to cautious optimism in Q3, Centrum Research pointed out. Domestic decorative coating was impacted by extended monsoon and shorter festive period, owing to early Diwali during the quarter. Kansai Nerolac saw flat to marginally negative volume growth in the segment, while Asian Paints and Berger Paints saw high single digit volume growth. 
Analysts led by Gaurang Kakkad of the brokerage said that most paint stocks have seen a correction over the last one to three months, owing to weak performance in Q3. They maintained a ‘Neutral’ stance on the sector, owing to elevated levels of competitive intensity, as well as lower value growth. 
The largest paint company in the country, Asian Paints, posted an underwhelming Q3, reporting a top line 1.7 per cent lower than estimates, due to slower growth in the decoratives segment at 2.8 per cent, said Elara Securities. The weak performance in the segment and growth woes of the sector were due to structural changes like delayed repainting cycle and lower spend during occasions, such as marriages, according to analysts led by Amit Purohit. Competition remained high, with firms turning aggressive and is likely to persist due to renewed focus by Akzo Nobel, they added. The brokerage has an ‘Accumulate’ rating on Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac, and a ‘Sell’ rating on Asian Paints. 
Given the multiple headwinds, growth for the organised paints industry is expected to be stuck in the low-to-mid single digit territory this year as well as the next. Revenue growth was subdued at 2 per cent in FY25, primarily due to intense competition for market share by new entrants. Further, pricing pressure will also constrain operating profitability of established players, which were already down by 300 basis points to 15 per cent last fiscal. 
Large capacity additions by incumbents and new entrants alongside recent consolidation are putting pressure on prices, as players rely on higher trade incentives and promotional rebates to protect market share, said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings. For established players, these incentives are estimated at 17-18 per cent of gross sales. Crisil Ratings expects revenue growth to be capped at 3-5 per cent for FY26 and FY27. 
In addition to pricing pressures, the rise in crude oil prices will also impact margins of paint companies. Derivatives from crude oil such as titanium dioxide and binders/resins account for over 60 per cent of raw material cost and a spike in oil prices may force players to hike prices or take a hit on the margins. 
The paint sector is entering a consolidation phase and material market share movements might be limited, said Nomura Research. It has a ‘Buy’ on the sector as it believes that the peak of competitive intensity is behind and it will be rational instead of disruptive going forward. Asian Paints is its preferred pick. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street Signs: Narrowing window, upping the colo game, and test of patience

Equities remain core for long-term wealth creation: Harsha Upadhyaya

Markets set for gap-down open as West Asia tensions stoke oil fears

Markets to react negatively amid escalating crisis in West Asia: Analysts

FPIs inflow hit 17-month high at ₹22,615 cr in Feb on India-US trade deal

Topics :paints industryCrude Oil PricesIndustry ReportFMCGsAsian PaintsBerger PaintsKansai Nerolac Paints Q3 results

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story