Crude oil prices, competition likely to dull paint makers' margins

The largest paint company in the country, Asian Paints, posted an underwhelming Q3, reporting a top line 1.7 per cent lower than estimates, due to slower growth in the decoratives segment at 2.8 per cent, said Elara Securities. The weak performance in the segment and growth woes of the sector were due to structural changes like delayed repainting cycle and lower spend during occasions, such as marriages, according to analysts led by Amit Purohit. Competition remained high, with firms turning aggressive and is likely to persist due to renewed focus by Akzo Nobel, they added. The brokerage has an ‘Accumulate’ rating on Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac, and a ‘Sell’ rating on Asian Paints.