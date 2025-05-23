Friday, May 23, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Borana Weaves IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Borana Weaves IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Borana Weaves IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Borana Weaves IPO allotment status

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:16 AM IST



Borana Weaves IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Borana Weaves IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, receiving overwhelming participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 148.78 times.
 
Once the Borana Weaves IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Borana Weaves IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Borana Weaves IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check Borana Weaves IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Borana Weaves IPO final subscription status

The ₹144.89 crore public offering of Borana Weaves, offered at a price band of ₹205–216 with a lot size of 69 shares, received bids for 54,89,17,425 shares against the 36,89,457 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 148.78 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Borana Weaves IPO witnessed the highest participation from the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 237.42 times the portion reserved for them, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) at 200.53 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 87.21 times.

Borana Weaves IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Borana Weaves continue to command a strong premium in the grey market on Friday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Borana Weaves shares were seen trading at around ₹256 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹40 or 18.52 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Borana Weaves IPO likely listing price

Shares of Borana Weaves are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Borana Weaves shares may list at around ₹256 per share, yielding a return of 18.5 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Borana Weaves

Borana Weaves specialises in manufacturing unbleached synthetic grey fabric, a key input for dyeing, printing, and finishing across industries like fashion, traditional technical textiles, interior design, and home décor. It also produces polyester textured yarn (PTY), derived from polyester oriented yarn (POY), which is used in grey fabric production, ensuring vertical integration within its textile operations.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

