Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14%

Belrise Industries IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of automotive component manufacturer Belrise Industries has received a decent response from investors on the first day of bidding.

The issue was subscribed by 47 per cent as of 2:30 PM, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The quota reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed over 83 per cent, followed by retail investors at 35 per cent and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 39 per cent so far.

Belrise Industries IPO review

Analysts have recommended investors subscribe to the Belrise Industries IPO for the long-term perspective. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the company has grown healthily in double digits in the past and, with the introduction of new products, aims for a similar growth trajectory going forward.

With bulk of its exposure to the 2W space, near-term prospects at Belrise also look promising, coupled with its premiumisation-led content/vehicle increase, ICICI Securities said.

Belrise Industries IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Belrise Industries were trading at ₹103, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹13 or 14 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹90, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Belrise Industries IPO details

The three-day bidding window will close on Friday, May 23, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 26, 2025. Shares of Belrise Industries will list on both exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The price band for the Belrise Industries IPO is set at ₹85-90 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,110 to bid for one lot comprising 166 shares.

Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital Limited, Hsbc Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Belrise Industries IPO.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use net issue proceeds for repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

About Belrise Industries

Incorporated in 1996, Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems, among others.