Solar Industries shares gain 5% on Q4 results, dividend call; details here

Solar Industries India shares price: Shares of Solar Industries India were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The company's share price climbed 4.52 per cent to ₹14,100 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Wednesday.

Solar Industries India Q4FY25 results

During Q4FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) climbed 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹346 crore from ₹243 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY24), Solar Industries India said in an exchange filing.

The company’s revenue rose to ₹2167 crore in Q4FY25, up 35 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1611 crore reported in Q4FY24.

During the quarter under review, Solar Industries India's Earnings before income tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹546 crore, up 47 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹371 crore reported in Q4FY24.

The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 215 bps Y-o-Y to 25.21 per cent from 23.06 per cent.

For FY25, the company's profit jumped 47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1288 crore from ₹875 crore. The company's revenue jumped 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7540 crore from ₹6070 crore. Solar Industries India's Ebitda rose 44 per cent Y-o-Y in FY25 to ₹2031 crore from ₹1414 crore reported in FY24.

Management Commentary

Presenting the quarterly and yearly results, Manish Nuwal, Managing Director & CEO of Solar Industries, said, "We are happy to report the highest-ever sales for the quarter and year. We have also achieved the highest-ever quarterly Ebitda and PAT. We achieved around 27 per cent Ebitda margin, which is more than our annual guidance."

Solar's international business, Nuwal said, is gaining good momentum and, as a result, registered an 18 per cent Y-O-Y growth. Solar's ability to expand its global footprint and forge strong relationships with its customers as a trusted partner underscores the company's strength in identifying and capitalizing on global opportunities.

"We are propelling Solar to the next frontier. In addition to the capex of around ₹1,200 crore in FY25, a massive plan to undertake capex of ₹2,500 crore in FY26 will unlock new opportunities, scale existing capabilities, upgrade technology, and expand the product portfolio, including advanced munitions and aerospace solutions. Aligned with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Solar signed a ₹12,700 crore MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to invest in defence and aerospace over the next decade. Solar enters FY26 on a strong footing, driven by a growth of 15-20 per cent from the explosives sector and a robust target to surpass ₹3,000 crore from defence. Supported by this momentum, we are targeting total revenues of ₹10,000 crore in FY26. With this, the defence contribution to total revenue will cross 30 per cent, up from the current share of 18 per cent," said Nuwal.

Solar Industries Dividend 2025

The company has also proposed a dividend of ₹10 per share for FY25, up from ₹8.5 per share in the previous year.

About Solar Industries India

Solar Industries India is engaged in the manufacturing of a complete range of industrial explosives and explosive initiating devices. The company manufactures various types of packaged emulsion explosives, bulk explosives, and explosive initiating systems. The company has also forayed into the manufacturing of ammunition for military applications. Solar Industries India has the world's largest packaged explosives manufacturing facility at a single location in Nagpur, India.

As of May 21, 2025, Solar Industries India has a market capitalisation of ₹1,26,134.09 crore on the NSE.

Solar Industries India share price history

Shares of Solar Industries India have yielded a return of 13 per cent in the last one month, 40 per cent in the last six months, and 48 per cent in the last one year. For the year-to-date, the company’s shares have advanced 42 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty50 has advanced 4.2 per cent during the same period.

Shares of Solar Industries India have a 52-week range of ₹14,339 - ₹7,888.25 per share on the NSE.

At 1 PM on Wednesday, Solar Industries India shares were quoted at ₹13,939 per share, up 3.34 per cent from its previous close of ₹13,489 on the NSE.