MRF, Escorts among 5 stocks to bow out of F&O next week; tech view here

MRFCurrent Price: ₹1,41,000 Downside Risk: 6.7% Support: ₹1,37,500; 1,35,900 Resistance: ₹1,41,500; ₹1,43,000 MRF stock is seen trading with a favourable bias as per the price-to-moving averages action; however, select momentum oscillators have given a negative divergence on the daily chart. Hence, the stock may face some downward pressure in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The stock may test its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,35,900 levels, with near support possible around ₹1,37,500 levels; below which a dip towards ₹1,31,530 cannot be ruled out. On the upside, the near hurdle for the stock stands at ₹1,41,500, above which the stock may face resistance around ₹1,43,000 levels.
Apollo TyresCurrent Price: ₹485 Upside Potential: 19.6% Support: ₹478; ₹463 Resistance: ₹530 Apollo Tyres stock had recently given a breakout on the weekly scale; further the stock is also seen consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹478. The overall near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹463 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹580, with interim resistance seen at ₹530 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Escorts KubotaCurrent Price: ₹3,530 Upside Potential: 19% Downside Risk: 8.4% Support: ₹3,438 Resistance: ₹3,683 Escorts Kubota stock seems to be precariously placed, while the stock is seen holding above its 200-DMA, which stands at 3,438; the stock faces immediate resistance around ₹3,683. Thus, a breakout in either direction could unveil a fresh trend for the stock. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹4,200 levels; whereas, on the downside the stock may seek support around its 20-DMA at ₹3,360 levels, or dip further to ₹3,233 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Ramco CementsCurrent Price: ₹983 Downside Risk: 5.3% Support: ₹968 Resistance: ₹1,010 Ramco Cements is seen consistently facing resistance around its weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹1,010 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above this for further gains. On the other hand, the stock has near support around its 20-DMA support, at ₹968; below which major support for the stock stands at ₹931. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
