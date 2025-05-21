This smallcap stock zooms over 70% in 8 days, hits all-time high

Banco Products (India) share price today

Share price of Banco Products (India) hit an all-time high at ₹603; zooming 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In the past three trading days, the stock price of this smallcap company has soared 46 per cent after it reported more than doubled the net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹ 594.80 touched on November 25, 2024. In the past eight trading days, the market price of Banco Products has appreciated by 73 per cent from a level of ₹348.70 touched on May 9, 2025 in intra-day trade.

At 02:07 PM: Banco Products was trading 16 per cent higher at ₹592.15, as against 0.33 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 8-fold with a combined 7.32 million equity shares representing 5.1 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Banco Products posted strong Q4 results

ALSO READ: Q4 results today: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, ONGC on May 21; see full list For the January to March quarter (Q4FY25), Banco Products reported strong earnings with consolidated net profit more than doubled at ₹153.50 crore, on the back of healthy operational performance. The company had posted net profit of ₹68.16 crore in Q4FY24 and of ₹30.93 crore in Q3FY25. Total income from operations increased 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹893.44 crore, against ₹730.31 crore a year ago.

The company said consolidated profit before tax of ₹189.67 crore for Q4FY25 includes inter-alia translation gain of ₹40.96 crore on accounts of foreign exchange fluctuations on inventories of overseas subsidiaries as against translation loss of ₹34.83 crore in Q3FY24. The translation loss or gain arises on converting the inventory of overseas subsidiaries in INR at closing Exchange rate of each period.

Industry Structure

ALSO READ: Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14% Transformation in emission norms, legislation and market trends in the Industrial and Automotive sectors has had a significant influence on the company’s business. The Engine Cooling supplier vendor base is largely dominated by multinational corporations or joint ventures both in India and abroad. Globally, OEM customers outside automotive industry are having increasing preference to develop suppliers based out of low cost countries like India.

Growing Indian economy provides several growth opportunities. Growth in automotive industry is characterized by introduction of numerous new platforms across various applications. At the same time there is an ever increasing demand for higher efficiency and tighter emission control. This provides an opportunity for the company to collaborate with our customers and co-create efficient engine cooling solutions that is energy efficient and cost efficient, Banco India said in its FY24 annual report.

About Banco Products (India)

Banco Products (India) manufactures engine cooling systems including radiators, change air coolers, oil coolers – transmission and hydraulic, fuel coolers, battery coolers, inverter coolers, in aluminium and copper/brass configurations and accessories expansion tanks, fan motor assembly, fan shroud and guard and miscellaneous mounting and plumbing accessories.

Engine Cooling Modules and Gaskets are considered to be integral for efficient performance of Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) as well as for electric vehicle systems (EVs) with wide ranging applications such as Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Agricultural Tractors, Harvesters, High Performance Bikes, Construction Machineries, Material Handling equipment, Mining machinery, Diesel Generators and Power Generation Equipment, Traction Rail Locomotives and Air Compressors.