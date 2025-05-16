Here's why IndusInd Bank share price was under pressure on May 16; details

IndusInd Bank share price: Private lender IndusInd Bank share price extended losses, with the scrip dropping as much as 5.68 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹735.95 per share on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Why did IndusInd Bank share price drop?

A day after reports of a new accounting irregularity probe, IndusInd Bank issued a clarification addressing the matter.

According to the findings, a total of ₹674 crore had been incorrectly recorded as interest income over three quarters of FY 2024-25. This amount was fully reversed by January 10, 2025.

Additionally, based on a whistleblower complaint, the IAD was instructed by the Audit Committee to investigate entries in the ‘other assets’ and ‘other liabilities' accounts. The audit revealed unsubstantiated balances of ₹595 crore in ‘other assets,’ which were subsequently offset against similar balances in ‘other liabilities’ in January 2025.

The IAD also reviewed the conduct and involvement of key employees in relation to these irregularities. The Board has stated it is taking steps to strengthen internal controls, identify those responsible, and implement appropriate corrective actions.

Also Read

ALSO READ | SKF India share price jumps 9% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 20% “We are conscious of our disclosure obligations under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations and shall continue to comply with the same,” IndusInd Bank said, in a statement.

What happened in the previous trading session?

Shares of the company have fallen over 15 per cent from their recent peak of ₹863, which it hit earlier this month.

In March, the stock nosedived after noting the discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. The stock has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 3.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50.

Shares of IndusInd Bank dropped more than 3 per cent on Thursday following reports that its internal audit department is investigating a fresh case of accounting irregularities.

ALSO READ | Nifty on track to hit 30,000 by December 2025? Here's what tech charts say The stock has declined over 10 per cent from its recent high of ₹863, reached earlier this month. This latest drop adds to a series of setbacks—back in March, the stock plunged after discrepancies were discovered in the bank’s derivatives portfolio. So far this year, IndusInd Bank’s shares have fallen 20 per cent, majorly underperforming the benchmark Nifty50, which has gained about 5 per cent over the same period.

About IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank, established in 1994, is one of India’s leading private sector banks, serving over 40 million customers nationwide. With a robust network of more than 2,000 branches and 5,000 distribution points, the bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services to both individuals and businesses.

A key strength of the bank lies in its strong digital capabilities, offering multi-channel delivery and seamless digital banking experiences. It is also a major player in the microfinance sector through its subsidiary Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), helping extend credit to underserved communities.

Beyond domestic operations, IndusInd Bank maintains an international presence with representative offices in London, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, catering to its global customer base.