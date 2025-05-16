Dar Credit & Capital IPO opens on May 21: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Dar Credit and Capital IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Dar Credit and Capital will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The Kolkata-based company aims to raise ₹25.55 crore through a fresh issue of 4.27 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Dar Credit and Capital IPO:

Dar Credit and Capital IPO price band, lot size

Dar Credit and Capital has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 2,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,40,000 for two lots.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO key dates

According to the red-herring prospectus, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, May 23, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, May 26, 2025. Shares of Dar Credit and Capital will list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 26, 2025.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO registrar, lead manager

ALSO READ | Integrity Infra Developers IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Dar Credit and Capital GMP

The unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were trading ₹72, commanding a grey market premium of ₹12 or 20 per cent, compared to the upper price band of ₹60 in the grey market as of 7:28 AM on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO objective

According to RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.

Also Read

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in August 1994, Dar Credit and Capital offers personal loans, unsecured MSME loans and secured MSME loans. It specialises in offering credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those in class-four (Group D) employment roles such as cleaners, sweepers, and peons working in municipalities. The company also extends credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, with a strong focus on empowering women entrepreneurs. With headquarters in Kolkata and a regional office in Jaipur, the company operates through its branch offices across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand. In addition, Camp Offices are set up in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Dar Credit and Capital financial overview

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, the company reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹30.08 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.91 crore. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Dar Credit and Capital reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹32.04 crore, up 29.2 per cent from ₹24.79 crore in the previous fiscal. Its PAT stood at ₹3.96 crore in FY24, up 35.4 per cent from ₹2.93 crore in FY23.