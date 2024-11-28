Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / BEML share price rises 4% on Rs 3,658 cr-order win from Chennai Metro Rail

BEML share price rises 4% on Rs 3,658 cr-order win from Chennai Metro Rail

The uptick in BEML share price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,658 crore, from Chennai Metro Rail Limited

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BEML share price: Shares of State-owned BEML soared up to 3.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,338.95 per share, on Thursday, November 28, 2024.
 
The uptick in BEML share price came after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 3,658 crore, from Chennai Metro Rail Limited. The company had earlier said that the order was worth Rs 2,500 crore, according to a statement
 
In a fresh exchange filing, it said, "We would like to inform you that the letter referred to in our earlier communication has been withdrawn, as it was issued inadvertently.”
 
It added, “We wish to inform you that on November 27, 2024, Chennai Metro Rail Limited has awarded a contract to BEML for “Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, Commissioning, Training of Personnel and Comprehensive Maintenance Contract for Fifteen Years of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock (Electrical Multiple Units) and Depot Machinery & Plant.”
 
Under the terms of the order, BEML will be tasked to design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, training of personnel and comprehensive maintenance for fifteen (15) years of standard gauge metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units) and depot machinery & plant.
 
BEML manufactures a wide range of heavy earthmoving equipment catering to the mining and construction industry, vehicles for defence forces and coaches for the metro and Indian Railways.
 
The market capitalisation of BEML is Rs 17,816.35 crore , according to BSE. The stock falls under the BSE 500 category. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 700 pts; Nifty below 24,100; IT & auto index drag

US SEC approves first 24-hour stock exchange for round-the-clock trading

Mirae Asset Financial Gourp completes acquisition of Sharekhan

HDFC Bank stock hits new all-time high, market-cap tops Rs 14 trillion

KEC International hits 52-wk high on securing turnkey orders of Rs 1,704 cr

 
The 52-week high of BEML share is Rs 5,489.15 apiece, while its 52-week low is Rs 2,385 per share. 
 
At 11:35 AM, shares of BEML were trading 2.18 per cent at Rs 4,279 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.97 per cent or 781.34 points lower at 79,452.74 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BEML gets Rs 246.78 cr truck supply order from Central Coalfields

BEML Q2 result: Profit falls slightly by 1.9% to Rs 51 cr as demand weakens

Premium

Chinese imports hit Indian construction equipment manufacturing sector

BEML aims for Rs 900 cr capex till FY25, re-enters building equipment space

BEML climbs 8% on Rs 866-cr deal to build two high-speed train sets

Topics :BEMLBuzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexMarkets Sensex NiftyShare priceIndian equitiesBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story