Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / US SEC approves first 24-hour stock exchange for round-the-clock trading

US SEC approves first 24-hour stock exchange for round-the-clock trading

Start-up 24 Exchange will initially operate during standard trading hours before extending to a nightly session

US stock market, wall street
Photo: Bloomberg
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the establishment of a 24-hour stock exchange, marking a significant milestone in global financial markets. The approval, granted on Thursday, November 28, paves the way for round-the-clock trading.
 
The start-up 24 Exchange, backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, received the green light for its two-phase plan. The exchange will initially operate during standard trading hours before extending to nightly sessions. Eventually, it aims to offer continuous trading from Sunday to Thursday after implementing the required market infrastructure, according to The Financial Times.
 

Nonstop trading: opportunities and challenges

 
While assets like Treasuries and major currencies are already traded almost continuously during the week, stocks have lagged due to stringent regulations designed to protect investors and the complexities of trade settlement.
 
Proponents of nonstop trading argue that it allows investors to respond quickly to market-moving news outside standard hours. However, critics warn of risks such as reduced trading volumes during off-hours, which could result in less accurate pricing.
 
The demand for continuous trading has surged in recent years, particularly with the rise of retail investors accustomed to the 24/7 cryptocurrency markets. The pandemic accelerated growth in off-exchange overnight trading, with platforms like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers enabling users to trade US stocks beyond traditional hours.
 

Increasing competition for night-time trading

 
The New York Stock Exchange recently filed an application to extend its trading hours to 22 hours daily, signalling growing competition in this space. Unlike alternative trading systems, such as Blue Ocean’s, which operate in “dark pools” with non-public pricing, 24 Exchange plans to establish a “lit” market. This setup ensures that trades and prices are publicly recorded, potentially improving pricing for investors. However, it also raises concerns about unintended price impacts during low-volume hours.
 

Risks in 24x7 trading

 
Experts have raised concerns about potential volatility in overnight trading. Even small-volume trades could disproportionately affect prices, creating risks for institutional investors managing large portfolios.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts; Nifty below 24,150; IT shares fall 2%

This smallcap real estate stock has zoomed 85% within 2 months

PCBL share price rises 4% on allotment of 116 acre land from Andhra govt

Here's why Waaree Renewables hit 5% upper circuit on November 28; details

Mirae Asset Financial Gourp completes acquisition of Sharekhan

 
The industry body Sifma is reviewing the SEC’s 106-page approval order, having previously recommended a broader analysis of the implications of round-the-clock trading.
 
24 Exchange must now collaborate with competing exchanges to integrate its trading data into the consolidated market tape and finalise operational plans for its overnight session. This approval follows a revised application that addressed concerns from its initial 2023 submission, which had proposed weekend trading as well.
 

A new era in stock trading

 
This initiative represents a transformative shift in stock trading practices, catering to the evolving needs of modern investors. It underscores the growing appeal of continuous trading in global markets, driven by the changing dynamics of investor behaviour and technological advancements.  (With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump nominates Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine and Russia

Mall developers rethinking multiplex spaces as OTT gains and footfall dips

Ajmer Dargah Sharif claimed as Shiva temple in new religious site dispute

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Delhi's air quality shifts from 'very poor' to 'poor' with AQI at 161

Topics :BS Web Reportsstock market tradingUS stock marketTrading

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story