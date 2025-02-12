Berger Paints shares gained 3.5 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 492.9 per share on BSE. The counter saw buying after the company posted mixed Q3 results.

Around 9:24 AM, Berger Paints share price was up 2.24 per cent at Rs 486.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 76,156.04. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 56,732.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 629.6 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 437.8 per share.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'Underweight' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 466 per share. Macquire continued with an 'Underperform' rating with a target of Rs 400 per share.

Axis Capital also iterated the 'Reduce' rating and cut the target to Rs 495 per share from Rs 515. Systematix maintained a 'Buy' call and decreased the target to Rs 625 per share from Rs 640.

Systematix in its report said that Berger Paints delivered Q3FY25 revenue growth of 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) slightly better than expected, on the backdrop of another quarter of industry-leading decorative volume growth of 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

Besides, higher volume sales of low-value products resulted in a negative product mix which was in line with expectation; however, negative pricing was lower as price cuts in base quarters phased out. The brokerage expects Q425 to finally see pricing turning positive as base-quarter cuts completely phase out.

On Tuesday, after market hours, Berger Paints reported a 2 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 295.13 crore as compared to Rs 299.65 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the net profit increased 9 per cent from Rs 269.66 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter under review rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 2,975.06 crore as compared to Rs 2,881.83 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the revenue from operations increased 7.2 per cent from Rs 2774.61 crore in Q2.

In the past one year, Berger Paints shares have lost 13.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.3 per cent.