Home / Markets / News / BFSI weight in Nifty50 reboundsto 3-year high amid sector rotation

BFSI weight in Nifty50 reboundsto 3-year high amid sector rotation

Market analysts attribute the BFSI sector's outperformance, particularly among banks, to technical factors such as sector rotation by institutional investors, rather than superior financial results

stocks
premium
Krishna Kant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has moved back into focus for investors this calendar year, after lagging the broader market for two consecutive years. BFSI stocks have outperformed benchmark indices in 2025 so far, driving a steady rise in the sector’s weighting within the Nifty 50 index.
 
The BFSI sector’s weighting in the index has climbed to 35.4 per cent, up from 33.4 per cent at the end of December 2024 and 34.5 per cent at the end of December 2023. At the end of 2022, the value was 36.7 per cent.
 
Furthermore, the sector’s current weighting remains below the record 40.6 per cent reached in December 2019.
 
The NSE Nifty Bank index, which tracks the market capitalisation of the country’s top 12 banks, has risen 14.8 per cent year-to-date in 2025, compared with around 10 per cent increase in the Nifty50 over the same period. In 2024, the Nifty Bank had gained 5.3 per cent, trailing the broader benchmark’s 8.8 per cent advance, while in 2023 it rose 16.9 per cent versus the Nifty50’s 20.6 per cent. The bank index closed at 58,385 on Wednesday, up from 50,860 at the end of last year.
 
The Nifty Financial Services index -- which includes non-banking lenders and insurance companies alongside banks -- has performed even better, advancing around 17 per cent so far this year, outperforming the benchmark by more than 700 basis points. It also marginally beat the broader market in 2024, rising 9.4 per cent, though it had underperformed by nearly 470 basis points in 2023. The index closed at 27,588 on Wednesday, up from 23,513 at the end of December 2024.
 
Banks continue to dominate the BFSI landscape. The country’s top five listed lenders -- HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank -- all part of the Nifty50, account for 71 per cent of the combined market capitalisation of all 11 BFSI stocks in the index. Their dominance is even starker on a free-float basis, where they represent 81.4 per cent of the sector’s market capitalisation. This is significant, as index weights are determined by free-float rather than total market capitalisation.
 
Market analysts attribute the BFSI sector’s outperformance, particularly among banks, to technical factors such as sector rotation by institutional investors, rather than superior financial results.
 
“Large private sector lenders gained from a shift in institutional money away from the troubled IT services and FMCG sectors -- traditional defensives. Many long-only funds rotated into banks and non-banking lenders as growth uncertainty and volatility rose in those sectors,” said Dhananjay Sinha, co-head of research and equity strategy at Systematix Institutional Equity.
 
The shift was aided by historically low valuations for major lenders at the end of last year. The Nifty Bank’s trailing price-to-earnings multiple had fallen to 13.2 times in December 2024, its lowest since 2023, while the price-to-book ratio slipped to 2.09, the lowest in four years. Attractive valuations and a lack of negative earnings surprises made BFSI appear a defensive haven for fund managers.
 
The sector’s renewed strength has come largely at the expense of IT services and FMCG, both of which have seen their index weighting shrink sharply in 2025 as investors have turned increasingly bearish on them.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Expansion, margin improvement likely to drive gains for Indian Oil

Sebi's cost-cut proposal seen squeezing mutual fund, broker margins

Premium

Rising loan appeal dampens momentum in India's corporate bond market

Premium

Sustaining growth outperformance key for more gains in TVS Motor

HEG soars 9%, Graphite hits 52-week high. Is it good time to buy GE stocks?

Topics :Nifty50BFSIstock market trading

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story