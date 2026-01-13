IT, FMCG and power sectors saw highest FPI outflows in 2025, shows data

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) pullout was the highest from stocks in the information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and power sectors in 2025, a year that saw record net outflows.

FPIs were net sellers in IT stocks worth Rs 74,698 crore, FMCG stocks worth Rs 36,786 crore, and power stocks worth Rs 26,522 crore.

FPIs were net sellers in 2025 worth Rs 1.7 trillion, the highest net sale for a calendar year since data is available.

Healthcare (Rs 24,967 crore), consumer durables (Rs 21,369 crore), and consumer services (Rs 16,524 crore) were the sectors that saw significant sales.

“The revenue growth in dollar terms is in single digits in IT, and this has been the case for the last couple of years on the back of a high base. There are no new triggers for incremental demand for IT services. FMCG volume growth has also been tepid, as big retail chains are selling many products under their own brand names. E-commerce players allow smaller players to sell their products through their platforms, giving tough competition to listed bigwigs,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research, Equinomics. Chokkalingam added that selling in power stocks was due to elevated valuations, and he expects the sector to be back on the FPI buying radar amid better valuations after the sell-off.

“Power stocks saw a valuation contraction because of the overall market turbulence,” said Chokkalingam. At the same time, foreign investors were net buyers of telecom stocks worth Rs 48,222 crore and oil and gas stocks worth Rs 8,431 crore. Services (Rs 7,071 crore), chemicals (Rs 6,017 crore), and metals and mining (Rs 4,661 crore) were the other sectors that saw significant buying. The increased holdings in telecom stocks are partly attributed to the increased supply of shares post-promoter sales in Bharti Airtel and the benefit of tariff hikes. “Investors acknowledge the potential for the sector to deliver healthy EBITDA growth along with moderation in capex intensity. Airtel and Reliance saw the benefits of tariff hikes being reflected in their year-on-year growth,” Kunal Vora, head of India equity research, BNP Paribas, noted in his India Strategy report.