Bharat Forge option trading strategy: Deploy a bull spread for Dec expiry

- Long build up is seen in the BHARAT FORGE Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (prov) with it rising by 0.5 per cent.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 15-Sept and 24-Nov 2023.
- Stock is forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.
- Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the stock.