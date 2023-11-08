Home / Companies / News / Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Analysts have cut the company's earnings per share estimates to factor in the slow recovery of its overseas subsidiaries. Valuations too, are trading at long-term averages which could limit upsides

Ram Prasad Sahu
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

While Bharat Forge’s September quarter performance was broadly in line with Street estimates and defence orders are ramping up, the muted outlook for its global business has led some brokerages to take a cautious stance on the company. Analysts have cut the company’s earnings per share estimates to factor in the slow recovery of its overseas subsidiaries. Valuations too, are trading at long-term averages which could limit upsides.

Revenue performance for standalone operations was robust with a growth of 21 per cent. This was led by a 19-quarter high volume at 70,316 tonnes and was up 15 per cent over the year-ago quarter. Realisations too, saw an uptick of 5 per cent to Rs 3.2 lakh on the back of a better product mix. While the auto segment grew by 15 per cent y-o-y, the industrial segment growth was more than twice that.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company’s gross margins expanded 110 basis points y-o-y to 56.7 per cent on the back of improved product mix and cost reduction measures. Given the strong topline show and gross margin expansion, operating profit margins improved by 310 basis points y-o-y 27.4 per cent.

The company’s overseas operations reported a loss of Rs 115 crore on the back of losses in the aluminium forging operations in the US and the European Union. Motilal Oswal Research has cut its earnings per share estimates by 8 per cent for FY24 and 3 per cent in FY25 to factor in slower than expected ramp-up in overseas subsidiaries. “While Bharat Forge’s core India business is on the growth path, it’s worth noting that the underlying macro environment in the US and EU is showing signs of weakening,” say analysts led by Jinesh Gandhi of the brokerage.

One area of strength for Bharat Forge is the defence business. The company secured orders worth Rs 1,100 crore in the September quarter. Its order book in this segment now stands at Rs 3,000 crore to be executed over the next two years. While scaling up this line of business is positive, Emkay Research highlights multiple headwinds for the company.

Say analysts led by Jaimin Desai of the brokerage, “While we take cognizance of the defence ramp-up and build a contribution of 20 per cent to standalone revenues by FY26 compared to 5 per cent in FY23, the outlook for underlying commercial vehicle (CV) industries (global and domestic) and industrial exports is softening.”

Global CV makers have projected an 8-15 per cent industry decline in developed markets in 2024. The domestic CV growth is expected to moderate on a high base with industrial exports outlook to remain muted as well.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research, however, believes that the company has multiple growth drivers in the domestic and export automotive segment (upcycle in CV industry & easing chip shortage helping PVs). A strong order book leading to robust growth in the high-margin non-auto segment, contribution from defence & renewable segment and rising traction in the E-mobility division are some of the factors driving the positive stance of the brokerage.

Given the global headwinds, investors should await a correction/better valuations before considering the stock which lost about 2 per cent in trade on Tuesday.  

Also Read

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

BS VI phase 2: Jeep discontinues petrol, Trailhawk variants of Compass

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results

US invests $553 mn in Adani's Sri Lanka port to curb China's influence

Walmart readies 'Open Call' in India on way to $10 bn a year export target

Airbus edges towards 2023 delivery goal after 18% increase in October

Only 19% of claims by creditors admitted: Go First RP tells Court

Apple delays work on next year's iPhone, Mac software to fix bugs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharat ForgeCompassEarnings growthvaluation

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story