Bharat Forge rises 3% on inking largest domestic deal with Defence Ministry

Bharat Forge share price: Bharat Forge shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, March 28, 2025, as the scrip rose as much as 3.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,196.95 per share.

However, at 10:20 AM, Bharat Forge shares were off day’s high and were trading 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 1,163.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 77,380.75 levels.

The rise in the Bharat Forge share price came after the company inked the largest domestic contract of 184 indigenously developed Artillery Systems with the Ministry of Defense (MoD). This accounts to 60 per cent of the Rs 6,900 crore procurement by the MoD.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), jointly developed with DRDO, is the most advanced 155/52 mm calibre artillery system.

In an exchange filing, Bharat Forge said, “This is to inform you that the Company has successfully concluded contract negotiations with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, for the 155mm/52-calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) project.”

Baba Kalyani CMD, Bharat Forge said, “It was a proud moment for the company. It is also a testament to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defense. We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support of the MOD, the Indian Army, DRDO, ARDE and our team at Bharat Forge for their invaluable efforts and collaboration.”

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Limited is among the leading global manufacturing companies that engages in producing advanced components and solutions for diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, railways, marine, and energy.

With a focus on research, development, and innovation, Bharat Forge consistently delivers cutting-edge engineered products to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Its Pune facility, renowned as the world's largest single-location forging plant, exemplifies the company's manufacturing excellence.

The company boasts a strong global presence, supplying major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, Japan, China, and India. Its strategic partnerships with multinational corporations like ArvinMeritor, Carpenter Technology, Iochpe-Maxion, and Alstom enhance its capabilities. As part of its growth strategy, BFL is expanding its footprint in defence, aerospace, and e-mobility, positioning itself as a key player in these high-potential sectors.

The market capitalisation of Bharat Forge is Rs 55,647 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.