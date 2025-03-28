Infonative Solutions IPO opens for subscription today; check key details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Infonative Solutions opens for subscription today, March 28 2025. The company aims to raise ₹25 crore through the public offer. The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 3.13 million shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Infonative Solutions has reserved 50 per cent of the shares for the Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for Non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Infonative Solutions price band, lot size

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Infonative Solutions has set the price band in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot, or 1,600 shares and in multiples thereafter. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹1,26,400 for one lot. High net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots or 3,200 shares worth Rs 2,52,800.

Infonative Solutions IPO GMP

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Infonative Solutions were trading flat at around ₹79 per share, the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Also Read

Infonative Solutions IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window to apply for the Infonative Solutions IPO will close on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Infonative Solutions shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Infonative Solutions IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Share India Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

Infonative Solutions IPO objective

According to RHP, the company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the issue to meet the expenses for the development of new products, courses and new features in LMS, purchase of laptops, and working capital requirements. The company will use the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes and unidentified acquisitions.

About Infonative Solutions

Incorporated in September 1998, Infonative Solutions is engaged in the business of developing and designing E-learning Content and services and courseware & other products including providing a cloud-based learning management system (LMS). The company provides cutting-edge e-learning delivery services designed to enhance business impact for its clients.

Infonative Solutions financial details

For the six-month period ended September 30 2024, Infonative Solutions reported a total revenue of ₹11.42 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3.64 crore. In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of ₹18.07 crore, down 13.7 per cent from ₹20.95 crore reported in fiscal year 2023-23. It reported a PAT of ₹1.45 crore in FY24, up 35.6 per cent from ₹1.06 crore in the previous fiscal.