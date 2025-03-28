Home / Markets / News / Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

Mazagon, Paytm, IndusInd: These are top wealth creators, destroyers of FY25

After a period of being net buyers in the first half of the fiscal year, FIIs reversed their stance in the second half, unloading over Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of Indian equities

Nifty 50, MARKET
Nifty 50, MARKET
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty 500 index FY25 review: FY25 proved to be a challenging year for investors, with muted gains amid a backdrop of geopolitical and economic uncertainties, compounded by record-breaking selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).
 
After a period of being net buyers in the first half of the fiscal year 2025, FIIs reversed their stance in the second half, unloading over Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of Indian equities. This also marked the highest level of selling post Covid-19.
 
Alongside this, weaker-than-expected corporate earnings in Q3 of FY25, concerns over lofty valuations, and the looming uncertainty around potential tariff policies under a second-term US President, Donald Trump, added to the market's struggles.
 
Global tensions, particularly ongoing conflicts in Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East, further intensified market volatility, leaving investors uncertain and on edge.  Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
In the broader market, the Nifty 500 Index posted a modest gain of 5.7 per cent for FY25, while the Nifty 50 Index mirrored this performance, also seeing a 5.7 per cent increase, Bloomberg data showed. Despite the gains, the year was defined by caution and volatility, reflecting the tough conditions faced by investors throughout the fiscal year.
 
However, within this broader spectrum, there have been notable outliers—both in terms of wealth creation and destruction.  
As of March 27, 2025 Close Change in FY25 (%)
NSE Nifty 50 Index 23592 5.7
NSE Nifty 500 Index 21408 5.7
     
Top Gainers    
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 2695.4 189.2
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochem 1140.8 126.3
Garden Reach Shipbuilders 1695.9 121.8
Lloyds Metals & Energy 1288.2 114
Godfrey Phillips India 6465 109.3
PTC Industries 14940.3 103.7
Aegis Logistics 902.6 102.1
One 97 Communications 810.1 101.2
Amber Enterprises India 7131.3 95
GE Vernova T&D India 1606.9 89.4
     
Top Losers    
Sun Pharma Advanced Research 150.7 59.1
IndusInd Bank 673.6 56.6
Sterling and Wilson Renewable 251.2 52
Sonata Software 356.4 50.7
Network18 Media & Investments 45 47.8
Vodafone Idea 6.9 47.8
Adani Green Energy 959.9 47.7
Birlasoft 395.9 46.6
Mahindra Lifespace Developers 315.6 46.2
VIP Industries 286.2 45.5
  Source: Bloomberg

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; broader indices rise; BSE jumps 12%, M&M slides 3%

BSE shares price surges 12%, zooms 42% from March low; here's why

IndusInd Bank shares drop ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

Macquarie initiates 'outperform' rating on Trent; Sees 30% upside for stock

Long Weekend ahead: Stock markets to stay closed on Mar 31 for Ramzan Id

  On the wealth creation front, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd emerged as the standout performer, surging by an impressive 189.2 per cent, followed by Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, which saw a robust increase of 126.3 per cent. Companies like Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Lloyds Metals & Energy, and Godfrey Phillips India also contributed majorly, posting gains over 100 per cent.
 
Conversely, the wealth destroyers were led by Sun Pharma Advanced Research, which saw a sharp decline of 59.1 per cent. Other top losers included IndusInd Bank (56.6 per cent), Sterling and Wilson Renewable (52 per cent), and Sonata Software (50.7 per cent). With declines as steep as 47 per cent in some cases like Adani Green, Vodafone Idea, these stocks have been key drags on the overall performance of the index. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Stocks to Watch, March 28: BSE, Infosys, UltraTech, BEL, Jindal Steel, BEML

Topics :MARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexNifty50Nifty indexshare marketstock market tradingIndian equitiesStock movemnetTrump tariffsRussia Ukraine ConflictFIIsForeign investorsQ3 resultsValuationsMarket trendsTrendingIndusInd BankIndusIndMazagon DockMazagon Dock ShipbuildersGarden Reach Shipbuilders & EngineersPaytmLlyodsGodfrey PhillipsSun Pharma Advanced Research SPARCSterling and WilsonSonata SoftwareAegis LogisticsAdani Green EnergyVodafone Idea

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story