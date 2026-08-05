Bharti Airtel shares gain 3%; strong Q1 keeps growth outlook intact

Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s share price surged over 3 per cent after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The telecom company reported a strong June quarter, with outperformance in India wireless (versus Jio) and a strong show continuing in Africa, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted.

As of 09:19 AM, the company’s share price was trading 0.51 per cent higher at ₹1,976 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 24,647.05. At intraday, the stock surged 3.09 per cent to ₹2,031 apiece.

Bharti Airtel reported 37.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,167 crore for the first quarter of FY27. India’s second-largest telecommunications (telecom) operator’s revenue grew 18.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58,539 crore.

The average revenue per user (Arpu), a key profitability metric for telecom operators, increased to ₹264 per month from ₹257 in Q4FY26, up 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Arpu was ₹250 in Q1FY26. Notably, Airtel’s Arpu remained higher than Reliance Jio’s ₹215.6 per month. MOFSL noted that Bharti Airtel continued to witness growth recovery and margin expansion, though growth moderated in Homes, likely due to a spike in FWA CPE prices. Airtel Africa continued strong double-digit CC revenue and Ebitda growth, with further boost from cross-currency tailwinds. “Reported capex surged 61 per cent Y-o-Y, due to front-ending of capex in Africa, and cash capex rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y. Despite elevated cash capex, FCF generation remained healthy,” it said. The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ call on the stock.

MOFSL also noted that the telecom operator’s subscriber mix continues to improve as Bharti added 1.05 million postpaid net adds up 13 per cent Y-o-Y. Furthermore, Bharti’s 4G/5G net additions remained healthy at 5 million. The carrier’s India business reported revenue of ₹41,214 crore in Q1FY27, up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹37,584 crore However, earnings were impacted by an exceptional charge of ₹353.4 crore as a provision for the in-principle settlement of a commercial dispute involving one of the group’s subsidiaries, but benefited by ₹389.8 crore following a favourable order related to business losses from earlier years.