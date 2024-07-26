Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric IPO likely to open on August 2

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric is gearing up to launch the anchor book for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on August 1, with the issue likely to open for public subscription from August 2 to 6, industry sources said.

The listing on Dalal Street is likely to take place on August 9, making it the first Indian electric two-wheeler firm to do so.

Ola Electric aims to raise around $740 million through a mix of fresh issues and an offer for sale.

The SoftBank-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker is likely to pursue a valuation of approximately $4.5 billion in its IPO, marking about 18 per cent decrease from its last funding round valuation of around $5.5 billion, sources said. The company competes with Ather Energy, Bajaj and TVS Motor Company.