Home / Markets / News / BHEL hits highest level since May 2017; stock zooms 135% in last 8 months

BHEL hits highest level since May 2017; stock zooms 135% in last 8 months

Defence ministry has signed a Rs 2,956 crore contract with BHEL to procure 16 upgraded super rapid gun mount (SRGM) and accessories for Indian Navy.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium
Bhel

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) hit an over six-year high at Rs 164.60, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes after signing of contract. The company today said that it signed a contract with Ministry of Defence (MoD) for 16 nos. super rapid gun mounts (SRGMs) against the Letter of Intent (LOI) received earlier in March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The stock of state-owned company was trading at its highest level since May 2017. Since April, the market price of BHEL has more-than-doubled or zoomed 135 per cent from level of Rs 70.13. A combined 51.27 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.

Defence ministry has signed a Rs 2,956 crore contract with BHEL to procure 16 upgraded SRGM and accessories for Indian Navy. The SRGM is a medium caliber anti-missile and anti-aircraft defence weapon system that provides a sustained rate of fire and high accuracy. These upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy's in-service and newly built ships.

In a separate exchange filing BHEL on Tuesday announced that the company and Electricité de France S.A., France (EDF), a French state-owned company and largest nuclear operator worldwide, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to explore the opportunity to maximize the local content of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project (6x1650 MWe) to be established by NPCIL in India.

Further, BHEL and EDF will also explore larger collaboration for the European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) and for the NUWARD SMR (Small Modular Reactor), the company said.

Meanwhile, as on September 30, 2023, BHEL order book position stood at a solid of Rs 1.14 trillion. Of which, 72 per cent or Rs 82,673 crore was from power sector, while 24 per cent (Rs 27,810 crore) from industry and the remaining 4 per cent (Rs 3,942 crore) from exports, the company said.

BHEL received orders worth of Rs 33,479 crore in first half (April to September) of financial year 2023-24, as compared to Rs 12,310 crore orders bagged during the same period last fiscal. Fructification of diversification initiatives and revival of thermal power ordering led to robust order booking, the company said.

During Q1FY24, the BHEL won a milestone order of manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat trains in a Joint Venture with ‘Titagarh Wagans Limited’ where in BHEL’s has a significant share.

According to CARE Ratings, the outlook for BHEL is expected to be stable for the medium term backed by virtue of its strong financial flexibility on account of Government of India (GoI) holding of 63.17 per cent and the net external debt negative position of the company. Furthermore, healthy orderbook position with improved pipeline of thermal and industrial projects and increasing execution pace for the orders including revival of stuck orders shall continue to render stability to the risk profile of the company, the rating agency said in its rationale.

Although the orderbook remains concentrated towards the power segment, the ratings factor the company’s demonstrated efforts towards diversifying the orderbook beyond the power segment indicated by the year-on-year improving inflows of orders from the industrial projects segment. Furthermore, the ratings factor favourably the improved project pipeline in the thermal power segment for the medium term, CARE Ratings said.


Also Read

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

BHEL surges 10% on securing Rs 4,000-crore order from Adani Power's arm

Asia Cup 2023: Super 4 full schedule, results, match timing, live streaming

Renewables lender IREDA hits over $1.8 bn valuation in trading debut

Indo Count zooms 43% in 2 months, surpasses Oct 2021 high on robust outlook

Nifty at 20K, will the optimism last? Here's what chart suggests

PCBL surges 6% on plan to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsBhelstock market rally

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story