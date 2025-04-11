BHEL share price pops 3% on inking deal with Nuovo Pignone International

BHEL share price: Nuclear power company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares rose up to 2.83 per cent in intraday deals on BSE, to hit a high of Rs 217.80 per share, on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) shares rose after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International S.r.l., marking a strategic partnership to tap into compressor revamp opportunities in India’s fertiliser sector.

Under the agreement, BHEL will act as the lead bidder for compressor train revamp projects, while Nuovo Pignone will serve as a nominated vendor with a defined scope of work.

The partnership is expected to strengthen BHEL’s position in the fertiliser sector's renovation and modernisation (R&M) space, with BHEL anticipating a ~50 per cent share in financial terms from these opportunities.

The MoU, which came into effect on April 9, 2025, is valid for ten years or until both parties decide otherwise. BHEL clarified that no upfront consideration was exchanged for this strategic tie-up.

The development is expected to boost BHEL’s market share and enhance its competitiveness in the fertiliser sector, the company said.

At the beginning of the month, BHEL , in consortium partnership with Hitachi Energy India, signed a contract with Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), to design and execute 6,000 MW, ±800 kV, bipole and bi-directional high-voltage direct current (HVDC) terminals to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla in Rajasthan to the industrial and transport hub in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Expected to be established by 2029, this HVDC link will significantly contribute towards the national mission to achieve 500 GW of power from Renewable Energy by 2030, BHEL said in an official statement.

About BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services.

BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 75,142.93, according to BSE. The company falls under BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 335.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 176.

At 10:21 AM, BHEL share was trading 1.89 per cent higher at Rs 215.80 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.75 per cent higher at 75,139.71 level.