TCS Dividend 2025: India’s largest information technology (IT) services player, India’s largest information technology (IT) services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 (FY25). The announcement of the dividend came along with the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, released on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

With this announcement, TCS’s total dividend payout for FY25 stands at ₹45,612 crore, representing a 72.6 per cent increase compared to the ₹26,426 crore paid in FY24. Notably, the dividend payout for FY25 has already exceeded the FY24 dividend per share (DPS) of ₹73. In comparison, TCS had paid a total of ₹115 per share in FY23, which included a special dividend of ₹67. The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We would like to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company, which shall be paid/dispatched on the fifth day from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company."

Purpose Amount (Rs.) Ex-date Record Date Interim Dividend 10 17 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025 Special Dividend 66 17 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025 Interim Dividend 10 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024 Interim Dividend 10 19 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024 Final Dividend 28 16 May 2024 16 May 2024

(Source: BSE)

TCS dividend 2025 record date

The IT services giant has not yet fixed the record date and payment date for the final dividend.

TCS dividend yield

At the current market price, TCS's dividend yield stands at 1.79 per cent.

TCS Q4 FY25 results

The company’s revenue, however, rose 5.2 per cent to ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 0.79 per cent. READ MORE

“We had spoken about improving market sentiments and early signs of revival in discretionary spends in January, but this was not sustained due to the discussions around tariffs. We are observing delays in decision-making and project ramp-ups with respect to discretionary investment,” said K Krithivasan, Managing Director and CEO, TCS.

Ahead of the results, the company’s stock settled at ₹3,246.10 apiece, down 1.44 per cent from its previous close of ₹3,293.55 on the BSE.