Home / Markets / News / TCS Dividend: IT giant to pay a final dividend of ₹30 apiece in FY25

TCS Dividend: IT giant to pay a final dividend of ₹30 apiece in FY25

TCS's dividend payout for FY25 has already surpassed the FY24 dividend per share (DPS) of ₹73

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TCS Dividend 2025: India’s largest information technology (IT) services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025 (FY25). The announcement of the dividend came along with the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, released on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
 
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We would like to inform you that at the board meeting held today, the directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company, which shall be paid/dispatched on the fifth day from the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company." 
With this announcement, TCS’s total dividend payout for FY25 stands at ₹45,612 crore, representing a 72.6 per cent increase compared to the ₹26,426 crore paid in FY24. Notably, the dividend payout for FY25 has already exceeded the FY24 dividend per share (DPS) of ₹73. In comparison, TCS had paid a total of ₹115 per share in FY23, which included a special dividend of ₹67.
  
Purpose Amount (Rs.) Ex-date Record Date
Interim Dividend 10 17 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025
Special Dividend 66 17 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025
Interim Dividend 10 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024
Interim Dividend 10 19 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024
Final Dividend 28 16 May 2024 16 May 2024
(Source: BSE)
 

Also Read

TCS defers salary hikes amid global uncertainty, US tariff concerns

TCS Q4 results: Net profit slips 1.7% to ₹12,224 crore, misses estimates

Tata Consultancy Services announces Rs 45,612 crore total dividend for FY25

TCS appoints Aarthi Subramanian as executive director-president & COO

TCS Q4FY25 results: Net profit falls 1.7% to ₹12,224 cr, dividend declared

TCS dividend 2025 record date

The IT services giant has not yet fixed the record date and payment date for the final dividend.
 

TCS dividend yield

At the current market price, TCS's dividend yield stands at 1.79 per cent.
 

TCS Q4 FY25 results

During Q4FY25, TCS posted a decline of 1.7 per cent in net profit to ₹12,224 crore, from ₹12,434 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's net profit fell short of Bloomberg estimates of ₹12,766 crore. The drop came amid rising uncertainty, delays in decision-making, and project ramp-downs.
 
The company’s revenue, however, rose 5.2 per cent to ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew marginally by 0.79 per cent. READ MORE
 
“We had spoken about improving market sentiments and early signs of revival in discretionary spends in January, but this was not sustained due to the discussions around tariffs. We are observing delays in decision-making and project ramp-ups with respect to discretionary investment,” said K Krithivasan, Managing Director and CEO, TCS.
 
Ahead of the results, the company’s stock settled at ₹3,246.10 apiece, down 1.44 per cent from its previous close of ₹3,293.55 on the BSE.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares sink as China-US trade war escalates; Nikkei dives 5.6%

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1160 pts, tops 75,000; Nifty at 22,780; metal, pharma auto surge 2%

Stocks to Watch Today, April 11: Biocon, TCS, Anand Rathi, TaMo, Sun Pharma

Trading guide, April 11: Trump 90-day tariff halt, global sell-off, TCS Q4

Top three stocks to hedge your portfolio during market volatility

Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesdividendInterim Dividendshare marketBuzzing stocks

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story