BHEL share price rises over 3% on multiple orders; check details here

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) share price rose as much as 3.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 209.90 per share on Monday, February 10, 2025.

The rise in the share price came on the back of securing multiple orders over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

On February 8, BHEL announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 8,000 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) for the 2x660 MW BTG package of Koradi Thermal Power Station.

A BTG Package includes supply of equipment, erection & commissioning and civil works.

The completion of the performance guarantee test must be completed in 52 months and handing over the unit to the Owner should be completed by 58 months from the date of Letter of Award for Unit-11 & Unit-12 respectively.

In a separate order, on February 9, BHEL said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited (SPV under Adani Energy Solutions Limited) for the BF800 HVDC project.

“Letter of Intent is received from Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Limited, by the Consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Hitachi Energy India Limited (HEIL) to design and execute the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link along with associated AC substations to transmit renewable energy from Bhadla III (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and shall be subject to the Contract to be executed at a later date,” BHEL said, in an exchange filing.

Under the terms of the order, BHEL will be responsible for the establishment of 2 Nos. HVDC LCC terminal station of 6000 MW at Bhadla (Rajasthan) and Fatehpur (UP), + 800 kV HVDC LCC terminal station (4X1500 MW) from Bhadla III and Fatehpur along with associated AC substations.

The project is expected to be completed by 2030.

About BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is among the leading power plant equipment manufacturers in the country. The company specialises in the design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse array of products and services.

BHEL caters to key sectors such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. As the premier engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the country, BHEL is owned and operated by the Government of India.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 71.695.68, according to BSE. The company falls under BSE 200 category.

Th 52-week high of BHEL stock is Rs 335.40 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 185.20