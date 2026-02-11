BHEL share price tumbles 6% as government announces 5% stake sale via OFS

In the last 12 months, Bharat Heavy Electricals share price has increased by 30.4 per cent, as compared to a 12.5 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Analyst view: The 6 per cent fall in Bharat Heavy Electricals isn’t because something suddenly went wrong with the business. It’s largely a market reaction to how the OFS is structured, Vikash Yadav, technical research analyst, Kedia Advisory. The OFS is open for subscription for non-retail investors on Wednesday, while retail investors can participate in it on Thursday, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, promoter of Bharat Heavy Electricals, is selling up to 104.4 million shares with a face value of ₹2 or 3 per cent of the total issue and paid-up equity share capital through the offer for sale (OFS). The offer also has a greenshoe option of 69.6 million shares with a face value of ₹2 or 2 per cent of the total issue, according to an exchange filing.Additionally, 0.25 per cent or 0.87 million shares with a face value of ₹2 of Bharat Heavy Electricals will be offered to the eligible employees of the company.