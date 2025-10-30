BHEL shares up 3% amid heavy volume on strong Q2 show; time to buy or hold?

Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) today

The stock price of the state-owned heavy electrical equipment company was quoting higher for the fourth straight trading day, surging 10 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹272 on June 30, 2025.

The average trading volume at the counter jumped nearly five-fold. Till 10:04 AM; a combined 26.78 million equity shares of BHEL changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.45 per cent at 84,614.

BHEL posts strong Q2 results, healthy order book position BHEL reported strong Q2FY26 results turning profitable. The company’s revenues grew 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,512 crore. With a drop in Employee benefits and other expenses by 260 and 310 bps YoY, EBITDA more-than-doubled to ₹580 crore vs ₹275 crore last year. With operational performance and rise in other income, profit after tax grew 3.5 times YoY to ₹368 crore vs ₹97 crore last year. BHEL received orders worth ₹35,375 crore during the quarter, taking the total order book to ₹2.2 trillion, 80 per cent or ₹1.75 trillion of order book from power segment and rest is Industry segment including exports.

The company received a maiden order for the Kavach system fromIndian Railways for design, development and installation of KAVACH equipment, in locomotives and at trackside locations on a 36 km section of the SW Railways. ICICI Securities view on BHEL BHEL has secured a healthy orderbook (book to bill ~8), the company needs to ramp up execution to charter robust growth over the medium term. The drop in other expenses and employee cost rationalisation is a positive, implying legacy orders are a concern of the past, dismaying concerns of continued significant other expenses to drive losses during the year, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Crisil Ratings rationale on BHEL In August, Crisil Ratings revised its outlook on the long-term bank facilities of BHEL to 'Stable' from 'Negative'. The outlook revision reflects the improvement in the business risk profile of the company, marked by growing revenue and profitability, supported by its market leadership position in the boiler turbine generator (BTG) space, which resulted in one of the highest outstanding order books of ₹ 1.96 trillion at the end of fiscal 2025, providing healthy revenue visibility over the medium term. Further orders from critical sectors, such as railways and defense, and completing orders of legacy projects, have strengthened the overall quality of the order book. BHEL's focus on increased execution and timely delivery of projects will lead to healthy revenue growth over the medium term, the rating agency said in rationale.