Why did Dilip Buildcon share price rally 6% in trade on October 30; details

Around 10:15 AM, Dilip Buildcon share price was trading 2.98 per cent higher at ₹497.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.54 per cent lower at 84,535.44 levels.

Dilip Buildcon shares jumped after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth ₹307.08 crore.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon share price today: Construction firm Dilip Buildcon share price was in demand on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹512 per share.
 
What led to the uptick in Dilip Buildcon share price today?

 
In an exchange filing, Dilip Buildcon said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has been awarded a Back-to-Back subcontract by the ISC Projects Pvt. Ltd. in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway.”
 
Under the terms of the contract, Dilip Buildcon will undertake comprehensive construction and infrastructure works for the Barpali loading bulb project at Kusara, under the jurisdiction of Dy CE/Con/Jharsuguda, Chakradharpur Division, South Eastern Railway. 
 
The scope includes execution of earthwork through filling and cutting, blanketing, construction of minor bridges, side and central drains, catch water drains, protection structures, permanent way (P. Way) track linking and fitting, transportation of P. Way materials, supply of ballast, and development of service buildings. 
 
It also covers construction of goomties, C&W examination line workshops, heavy repair sheds, proposed bogie shop, storage sheds, internal roads, circulating areas, abrasion-resistant granolithic concrete flooring, ballast-less track beams, GDR pathway works, and structural steel and metallising works.
 
The project is expected to be completed in 24 months, or 2 years, Dilip Buildcon said in a statement.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

About Dilip Buildcon 

 
Dilip Buildcon Limited is one of India’s leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies with a strong presence across the infrastructure landscape. 
 
Established in 1987 in Bhopal by Dilip Suryavanshi, who serves as its chairman and managing director, Dilip Buildcon has evolved from a regional road contractor into a diversified infrastructure player. 
 
The company’s operations span roads and highways, mining, irrigation, airports, metros, and urban development projects. 
 
Renowned for its execution excellence and ability to deliver projects ahead of schedule, the company combines vertical integration, innovation, and operational efficiency to maintain its leadership in India’s infrastructure sector.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

