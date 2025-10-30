Mutal Fund top buys in September quarterThat apart, data shows that MFs have increased stake in 3 science innovators by up to 800 bps. MFs equity stake in Clean Science and Technology rose from 4.56 per cent to 12.52 per cent, implying a jump of 796 bps. Similarly, Cohance Lifesciences (759 bps) and Sai Life Sciences (743 bps) also saw considerable increase in MFs share holding. Clean Science and Technology is a specialty chemical manufacturer dealing with products across agriculture, food and pharmaceuticals industries. Sai Life Sciences and Cohance Lifesciences are Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specialized in pharmaceutical-related solutions. Meanwhile, on the bourses these 3 stocks witnessed a mixed trend in the September quarter. Sai Life Sciences rallied 11.2 per cent; while Clean Science and Cohance Lifesciences dropped 23.8 per cent and 9.2 per cent in the same period. Given this background, here's what lies ahead for these 3 science innovators shares as per the technical charts.
Clean Science and TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹1,051 Likely Target: ₹840 Downside Risk: 20.1% Support: ₹1,000; ₹939; ₹890 Resistance: ₹1,059; ₹1,106 Clean Science stock is seen trading with a negative bias post the breakdown in mid-July. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,057. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,106, shows the daily chart.
Cohance LifesciencesCurrent Price: ₹785 Likely Target: ₹727 Downside Risk: 7.1% Support: ₹778 Resistance: ₹807; ₹830 Cohance Lifesciences share has cracked over 9 per cent in the last two trading sessions after the company's managing director Dr. V Prasada Raju resigned. The stock at present trades at its 52-week low, and is seen testing the major support on the monthly chart around ₹778.
Sai Life SciencesCurrent Price: ₹914 Likely Target: ₹1,040 Upside Potential: 13.8% Support: ₹875; ₹850 Resistance: ₹923; ₹945; ₹975 Sai Life Sciences, although technically overbought, looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock quotes above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹875; below which the 50-WMA at ₹850 is likely to act as a significant support.
