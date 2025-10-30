MFs top picks: Stake up 800 bps in these 3 science innovators; do you own?

Mutual Funds increased holding by up to 800 basis points in Clean Science and Technology, Sai Life Sciences and Cohance Lifesciences in September quarter. Here's a technical outlook on these 3 stocks.

Technical charts suggest a likely mixed bias for Clean Science, Sai Life and Cohance Lifesciences.