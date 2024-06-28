Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BHEL up 4% on securing Rs 13,300 cr-order to set up thermal power plant

The increase in share price came after BHEL announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13,300 crore to establish a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand, from the Damodar Valley Corp

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
BHEL shares rise: Shares of BHEL saw a considerable rise, surging up to 3.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 307.95 per share on Friday. 

The increase in share price came after BHEL announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 13,300 crore to establish a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma, Jharkhand, from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

According to a statement from the power ministry, the Damodar Valley Corporation has finalised the tender for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package of the Koderma TPS (2X800MW). This initiative aligns with the central government's objective to bolster the nation's energy security.

The investment in the Koderma thermal power project is expected to considerably enhance the local economy and provide substantial benefits to the community. By 2030, this project will elevate DVC's installed thermal generation capacity to 8140 MW, contributing to India's power infrastructure development goals.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), headquartered in New Delhi, India, is a prominent state-owned company established in 1964. It holds the distinction of being India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment. 

BHEL specialises in the comprehensive spectrum of activities including design, engineering, manufacturing, construction, testing, commissioning, and maintenance across key sectors of the economy such as power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence.

The company offers an extensive array of products and services ranging from power generation equipment, transmission and distribution systems, to industrial systems, renewable energy solutions, and transportation systems. BHEL is committed to delivering high-quality after-sales services, maintenance, as well as engineering and design solutions for its diverse portfolio.

With a robust presence in the domestic market, BHEL also caters to international markets through its exports to various countries worldwide. It operates through a widespread network of manufacturing facilities, service centres, and regional offices both within India and overseas, ensuring a global footprint in its operations.

The market capitalisation of BHEL is Rs 1,06,603.37 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the share is Rs 322.35 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 85.05 per share. 

At 9:32 AM, shares of BHEL were trading a little over 3 per cent higher at Rs 306.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at record levels, up 0.28 per cent at 79,461.72 

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

