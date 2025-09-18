Biocon share price rises 3% as arm gets USFDA nod for two drugs; details

Biocon share price: Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon shares were in demand in a weak market on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with the stock rising up to 2.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹364.65 per share.

By 10:35 AM, Biocon share price was trading 2.84 per cent higher at ₹364.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 83,004.53 levels.

What is the reason behind the uptick in Biocon share price?

Biocon’s share price surged following Biocon Biologics, its fully integrated global biosimilars subsidiary, receiving US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for two biosimilars, Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) 60 mg/mL prefilled syringe (PFS) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) 120 mg/1.7 mL single-dose vial. Both are biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, respectively. Additionally, the USFDA granted provisional interchangeability designation for both products.

Bosaya is approved for treating postmenopausal women and men with osteoporosis at high risk for fractures, glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, and bone mass loss in patients receiving hormone therapies for prostate or breast cancer. Aukelso is approved for preventing skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases, treating unresectable giant cell tumor of bone, and managing hypercalcemia of malignancy refractory to bisphosphonates. Clinical data confirmed that both biosimilars demonstrate comparable quality, safety, and efficacy to their reference products. Bosaya will follow the same Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) as Prolia to inform healthcare providers and patients about the risk of severe hypocalcemia in advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), including dialysis-dependent patients.